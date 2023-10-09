Pretended to be rescue worker to adjust fire: Security Service detains Odesa resident

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a Russian intelligence agent in Odesa, who was adjusting air attacks on the city and scouting the locations of the Defence Forces in the region.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The SSU reports that it is about a 29-year-old resident of Odesa. The man subscribed to the Russian Telegram channel, which collected information about the deployment of Ukrainian troops for Russian intelligence, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

He was later contacted by the administrator of this online channel, who is undercover in one of the countries of Central Asia, and put in direct contact with a representative of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

A resident of Odessa joined the ranks of the local unit of the volunteer rescue team. This public organisation helps units of the State Emergency Service overcome the consequences of Russian strikes.

He arrived at the places of strikes ostensibly to clear debris under the guise of a rescue worker, but in reality, he recorded the consequences of Russian attacks and "reported" about them to the military intelligence of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The occupiers used the intelligence obtained to prepare new and adjust repeated strikes on Odesa.

The Russian agent performed another task – he tried to identify the combat positions of the HIMARS artillery rocket systems and the air defence systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the contact-line areas of the region."

More details: He was also the "liaison" of a special agent of the FSB, who was taken out of Transnistria by the SSU and detained in Odesa Oblast.

SSU officers detained the perpetrator. It also turned out that in May 2014, he actively participated in provoking mass riots in Odesa.

He was notified of the suspicion under Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code (treason committed under martial law). The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

PHOTO: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!