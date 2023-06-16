Pretrial conference set over 2022 crash

Jun. 15—GOSHEN — A man is facing felony charges for his part in a crash resulting in serious bodily injury dating back to Sept. 24, 2022.

Juan Camacho Gallardo is charged with several counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated via alcohol and marijuana. On that day, Elkhart police responded to a serious injury crash at the intersection of Bristol Street and C. R. 7.

Police said at the scene, they were unable to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests due to a potential injury, along with Camacho's overall uncooperative behavior. Camacho was ultimately transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment, where he told medics he'd had four or five drinks prior to the crash, and an officer that escorted Camacho to the hospital said he continued to exhibit signs of uncooperative, belligerent behavior, threatening to kill himself and hospital staff, running into a door, and urinating in the corner of the hospital room.

Camacho did consent to a blood draw at the hospital, with results indicating a BAC of .342. A toxicology report found that at the time of the crash, Camacho's BAC would have been .279, and also presented THC in his blood.

The other driver was identified as Benjamin Battle.

Camacho indicated that he would be hiring his own attorney in the case. An attorney status conference is scheduled for June 22, a pretrial conference is scheduled for July 13, with an omnibus date August 10, trial status January 25 for next year, and trials scheduled for February 19.

QUINN ALWELL

An Elkhart man was in court for an initial hearing Thursday, accused of a robbery against his recent ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend May 30.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Alwell, 45, Elkhart, kicked open the door to his ex-girlfriend's home at 2250 Cassopolis St. lot 33, Elkhart. The woman's current boyfriend was standing in the doorway. Alwell attacked him and stole cash totaling $880, and also took cards from his wallet. He then punched his ex-girlfriend and spoke to her, but she couldn't remember what he'd said.

Alwell is charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery elevated to a Level 6 felony due to a previous conviction. He is also accused of unlawful possession of a syringe.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 13, with an omnibus date August 10, trial status January 25, and trial scheduled for February 19.

CARRIE BETS and IMMANUEL BOSTIC

Two individuals accused of a June 7 robbery claim they had permission to be there and that the home had been sold to them. Carrie Bets, 40, and Immanuel Bostic, 29, both of Elkhart had an initial hearing Thursday, accused of a June 7 burglary of a home for sale at 26317 C.R. 4., Elkhart.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the homeowner's realtor contacted police on June 7 stating the house appeared to have been tampered with since he'd last seen it. He told police that, he noticed the blinds had been drawn despite being open previously, and he saw clothing and other items inside that had not been there during the home's open house on June 3 and the homeowner confirmed to him that no one should be at the home. The "For Sale" sign had also been removed, along with the lockbox on the front door.

Bets and Bostic were found exiting a bedroom, and while they were being detained Bostic told police they had just bought the house. During questioning, they told police they'd been staying there since May 31 but knew nothing about the open house on June 3, and that a man named Mike had given them a tour of the home and permission to stay there, but the realtor and homeowner confirmed no one named 'Mike' was involved with the residence in any way. They admitted that meth and paraphernalia found in the home did belong to them, as well as the food in the fridge. Appliances and other items using electricity in the residence were identified, which would result in the property owner being charged for utilities.

Bets and Bostic were arrested on charges of burglary, residential entry, theft, and possession of meth and paraphernalia.

Bets asked the court to consider a bond reduction and explained that her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer and wasn't responding well to treatment.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 13, with an omnibus date of August 10, a trial status conference January 25 of next year, and a jury trial February 19.

PASCUAL RAMIREZ III

Just months after being sentenced to probation for his part in a robbery turned murder, an Elkhart man was back in court on Thursday facing new charges spawning from a domestic situation that occurred about a month before his sentencing and requesting a bond reduction.

Ramirez, 23, of Elkhart, was arrested on charges of intimidation and threat to commit a felony, domestic battery, and criminal mischief after police say he battered and threatened his girlfriend and her family January 4.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police arrived on the scene at 524 Middlebury St., Elkhart, to Ramirez indicating a physical altercation occurring inside the home. Two women inside told police, Ramirez was to blame. Ramirez's long-term girlfriend told police that after getting into an argument because she'd gone to the gas station without him earlier in the day, Ramirez removed her car battery to prevent her from leaving. As the argument escalated, Ramirez allegedly grabbed her by her hair and drug her out of her vehicle and across the ground, slamming her head onto the ground, sitting on her chest, and slapping her in the face.

The argument subsided, but later on in the day, the woman claimed that Ramirez also dumped food, water, and copper BB gun bullets onto her, and when she got up to leave, he held a screwdriver to her chest and neck and told her she could not, and attempted to stab her in the foot.

Her mother witnessed part of the altercation and began to call the police, while Ramirez ran upstairs to get clothes to leave and broke property, threatening to kill everyone in the home if they did contact authorities. Three children were also in the home at the time.

On Feb. 9, a month following the incident, Ramirez was sentenced to 10 years probation for an Oct. 20, 2020 robbery that resulted in the death of Joshua Roberts at Timberbrook Mobile Home Park.

According to police, Roberts was found dead in the back of his silver 2003 Pontiac Grand AM that had been flipped onto its roof, unrestrained and bleeding in the backseat with a single gunshot wound to his upper left leg. His wallet and cell phone were missing.

According to his girlfriend, Roberts had left to sell marijuana to Ramirez. Two other men, identified as Luis Garcia and Carlos Escobar Escobedo, approached and robbed them. But surveillance footage from a Walgreens showed Ramirez with the two men, and Ramirez admitted the two suggested robbing Roberts and Ramirez disagreed, and dropped them off near the railroad tracks on C. R. 19 south of Ind. 120 before entering Timberbrook.

During the exchange, the two men also robbed Ramirez, and then Garcia told Ramirez to leave, so he got in his vehicle and began to leave the trailer park, and heard a single gunshot. He turned his vehicle around to find out what happened and found Garcia walking northbound on C. R. 19, and shortly after, Escobar Escobedo. Both Garcia and Escobar Escobedo got into the car and Ramirez dropped them off back at Garcia's house, and Escobar Escobedo returned his money and his wallet to him. During interviews with officers, Ramirez also admitted that he gave Garcia the gun that was used to shoot Roberts.

Both Garcia and Escobar Escobedo plead guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury with a 40-year sentence on probation in late 2021, with the murder charge dismissed. Ramirez was sentenced to 10 years on probation.

At the time, Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno told the court that he didn't like the plea bargain agreement but he was bound by it.

Christofeno denied lowering the bond for Ramirez due to being on bond when the crime was committed, a long-term criminal history including a child molestation case and several pending possession charge cases, and an ability to leave the country or state with contacts in Mexico and Texas, despite his defense attorney Matthew Johnson arguing that the timing of the new case proves, if nothing else, that Ramirez is not a flight risk, having come into court during that trials for the prior case willingly being on bond at the time, knowing there was a warrant for the new case.

JASMINE WILLIAMS

A CNA accused of burglarizing an apartment at Hubbard Hill Estates had a pretrial conference Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a resident of Hubbard Hill Estates, 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart, was coming home from vacation around 2 p.m. January 11 and noticed an abundance of her family heirloom jewelry missing, an estimated value of $4,610.

The retirement home's apartment doors allow for keyless entry, and the IT department determined that the door had been opened while the resident was away by a CNA through a different location.

Using the web platform LeadsOnline, which provides access to transactions of reporting businesses, they discovered that Jasmine S. Williams, a CNA for the company, had visited Gold & Diamonds Jewelry and Pawn, 3420 S. Main St., Elkhart, and pawned items matching the description January 9. At the pawnshop, detectives were able to obtain fingerprints of Williams' and security footage, and during the investigation, Williams admitted to stealing the items January 7.

Williams, 38, Elkhart, is charged with burglary and theft. A status conference is scheduled for December 28, and a jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.

EMILY PICH

A financial fraud case was seen in court Thursday for an attorney status conference. Pich indicated during an initial hearing June 8 her intent to retain attorney Sharon Bilbrew as representation. She told the court she has plans to meet with the attorney afterward the trial to hire her.

Former Key Bank employee Emily Pich, 41, is accused of taking out a credit card, personal loans, and a home equity line of credit under Yom and Hong Ean.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the couple's son contacted police Nov. 24, 2021 regarding a foreclosure notice from Key Bank on his parent's house at 2617 California Road, Elkhart. Key Bank had told him that Pich had taken out a home equity line of credit March 14, 2014, against the Ean's without the bank's permission, and also opened a credit card in their name in July 2013, and taken out a personal line of credit in Nov. 2015 and that Key Bank was holding Pich responsible for the fraudulent loans.

Documents submitted to police from Key Bank show Pich took out the lines of credit purported to be signed by the Eans. The home equity line of credit had an outstanding balance of $65,479.40, and payments were made on time until early 2020, keeping the loan from going into default and preventing Key Bank and the Eans from discovering the fraud. Upon default of the loan, Key Bank discovered the fraudulence, and the account was closed January 20, 2022.

The personal line of credit had an outstanding balance of $8,621.68, and the credit card had an outstanding balance of $2,329.64 and was closed on March 18, 2022.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 6, contingent on hiring an attorney.

SHONTERA WILSON

A woman accused of robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon saw her jury trial continued with hopes of establishing further proceedings.

Shontera Wilson, 28, and Brett Birdsall, 29, are accused in the March 9, 2022, stabbing of James Kephart in the 200 block of State Street in Elkhart.

According to a police affidavit, Kephart told police he'd been using illegal drugs with two individuals, a man and a woman, and a conversation of a sexual nature ensued before the three of them broke into a garage at 209 State St., Elkhart. There the man allegedly pulled a knife and demanded money from him. A scuffle ensued during which Kephart was stabbed and his wallet was stolen.

The two individuals left the scene and later on, police found two people matching the description provided "acting suspicious and looking back toward the location of the victim," according to court documents.

With blood dripping from his hands, Birdsall and a woman were detained, the charging affidavit reads. The affidavit also states the woman, later identified as Shontera Wilson, initially falsely identified herself as her sister, and also had blood at the base on her pinky. Wilson reportedly told officers that she had two knives in her sweatshirt pocket. Officers said they found three on her, along with a plastic bundle of what officers believed to be meth and a glass pipe, and a wallet with Kephart's documents.

Both Birdsall and Wilson denied to officers any involvement in the robbery but admitted they'd been in contact with Kephart, with Wilson reportedly stating that he'd found the wall on the ground and picked it up knowing nothing about the stabbing or robbery. Birdsall stated in the charging affidavit that he had been in the garage with Kephart, but that Kephart had attacked him with a knife instead and the wallet fell out of his pocket and was then taken.

Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno reset the trial date from July 10 to Feb. 19, 2024, with a trial status conference scheduled for January 25. Further proceedings are scheduled for August 3.