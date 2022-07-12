Pretrial conference this week for indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias

Augusta commissioner Sammie Sias admits to a two-decade-long extramarital affair with Willa Hilton while defending himself against allegations of theft, harassment and child abuse during a press conference outside the Municipal Building in Augusta, Ga., on Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019.

Almost three years since his home was raided by federal agents, indicted Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias heads to a Thursday pretrial conference and July 25 trial date.

Sias, 68, is accused of destroying evidence and lying to a federal investigator during an FBI probe of sales tax spending intended for capital improvements at an Augusta community center.

In recent days, prosecutors have filed in U.S. District Court proposed juror questionnaires, jury instructions and motions to exclude or admit types of evidence at trial.

According to the jury questionnaire, potential jurors will be asked whether they have lived in Sias' district or been affiliated with the Sandridge Community Association or the Jamestown Community Center and Park, both of which are part of the case. They'll also be asked whether, "you, a family member, or close friend have ever been the recipient of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST)?" Twelve jurors will hear Sias' case.

Prosecutors seek to add, subtract evidence

Assistant U.S. attorneys Patricia Green Rhodes and Tara M. Lyons, representing the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, submitted two motions ahead of the trial. One seeks to exclude from evidence statements Sias made to FBI investigators during the agency's execution of a search warrant at his home on Aug. 8, 2019, and a subsequent interview. The statements, in which Sias attempts to clear his name, were made with no one there to cross-examine him, so are hearsay, the motion says.

The second seeks to admit evidence about the FBI probe itself, as context for the alleged crimes.

"For example, on July 29, 2019 the Sandridge Community Association, of which Mr. Sias was then president, was served with a grand jury subpoena ordering it to produce documentation related to the association by Aug. 6, 2019," it said. "On Aug. 6, 2019, Mr. Sias deleted a number of computer files responsive to the subpoena, including, for example, files with names like "SPLOST.doc" and "SPLOSTI-IVConcisereport.pdf."

As of Monday afternoon, no motions have been filed by Sias' attorneys, former federal prosecutors Kenneth D. Crowder and David Stewart, since March.

No fraud charges in docket

The FBI began investigating Sias and Sandridge in 2019 for fraud and potential misuse of government funds, including special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, funds, according to court filings. Thus far the U.S. Attorney's Office has indicted Sias only in relation to concealing evidence.

A few weeks before the raid Willa Hilton, the former community center manager, came forward with a five-page letter accusing Sias of pocketing funds intended for the center and numerous other violations including the physical and mental abuse of summer campers. Sias followed up with a news conference announcing their 20-year extramarital affair, and the claim that she made the accusations because he ended their relationship.

Last August, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Sias from office based on the findings of a review commission. Sias, whose current commission term ends in December, will continue to receive his commission salary until the case is disposed.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia has a conviction rate of greater than 90%. Entering a guilty plea before trial is common. If convicted on both counts, Sias could serve up to 20 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Sias did not return a text message seeking comment.

Former Augusta Commissioner Moses Todd, a Sias political rival, said he is surprised to see the case head to trial.

"I mean he's 68 years old. I can't see him taking one for the team at 68 years old," Todd said.

Commissioner Dennis Williams has maintained Sias is innocent until proven guilty.

"I'm just waiting to see what's going to happen," Williams said. "They said it was coming and there's no need for him to flip if he hasn't done anything wrong."

A variety of things can occur at a pretrial conference under the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, including expediting and assisting resolution of the case, which can include deciding motions or accepting pleas and streamlining the process by bringing the parties together.

