Pretrial dates set for ongoing felony cases

Dec. 27—It was a full court docket earlier this month for Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton, with several cases set for future pretrial hearings.

—Scott Edward Pressley, 49, of Amelia Drive in London, is set for a court hearing on Jan. 17. He is charged with the Aug. 30, 2021 death of Reanna Dodd. Dodd had been reported missing by family members after they did not hear from her. The last information family members relayed was that Dodd was going to Pressley's home.

Pressley was arrested and charged with murder after Dodd's body was found inside Pressley's home. It is not known who discovered the body, but Dodd had been reported missing early Monday morning. Family members said she said she was going to Pressley's home.

Law enforcement arrived at Pressley's home and discovered Dodd's body. It had been bound to a mattress in a back bedroom of Pressley's home. Information in the case indicates that Pressley said he bound Dodd and found her dead the next day. He then covered her body with items from the home in an attempt to hide her body.

However, an autopsy revealed that Dodd had been suffocated. Pressley was charged with her murder and was held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $200,000 cash bond which still remains in effect.

—Lanny Hacker, 70, of London, is charged with rape, sodomy, incest and unlawful transaction with a minor. The incidents occurred in October 2022 although charges were not filed against Hacker until Aug. 31, when he was arrested on the above listed charges. The victim was 2 1/2 years old when the incident took place.

His case was carried over by a Laurel grand jury in September, but he was indicted on the four charges in October.

Hacker was held under $100,000 cash bond. During his hearing on Dec. 13, Hacker was scheduled for another pretrial hearing on Feb. 14, with a bond hearing scheduled at that time as well.

—Jason Wayne Frazier, 41, of London, has three separate cases set for a hearing on Feb. 14. The first is probation violation, with failure to comply with sex offender registration and persistent felony offender as the second case. The third case lists three charges of custodial interference and violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order.

—Jonathon Ryan Matthews, 34, of London, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child under age 12 (3 month old) in July 2021. In a separate case, he is charged with first-degree bail jumping. He also has a pending case from 2021 in which he is charged with first-degree strangulation fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Matthews did not appear in court for the Dec. 18 hearing as notations on the court docket indicate that he was in the hospital at that time. A status hearing was set for Jan. 17 for all three cases.

—In a 2020 case, Carl Edward Meade, 73, of Payne Trail in London, is charged with eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child.

The first incident, according to the indictment, took place in August 2016 in which the victim was subjected to "sexual contact through forcible compulsion."

Other occurrences of sexual abuse took place between September through December 2016, January through March 2017, April through June 2017, July through September 2017, October through December 2017, and January through March 2018. The final offense, according to the indictment, took place in May 2018.

Meade has a pretrial conference set for Jan. 17.

—Steven Owens, 23, of London, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 17 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree rape. The victim(s) were all under 12 years of age, which enhances the degree of the charge.

—Shade Tyler Witt, 24, of Little Arthur Ridge Road in East Bernstadt, is set for a jury trial on April 10. He is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy involving a minor child. The incidents, according to the indictment, occurred around Dec. 20 — just a week before the victim turned 13 years old.

—Joshua Dewayne Bowling, 25, of Pleasant View Mobile Home Park in London, was scheduled for an evidentiary hearing on Jan. 17. He is charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault for attacking and stabbing another man on Feb. 21. He is also charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Lonnie David Couch II, 47, of Poindexter Street in London, is set for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 14 on seven charges of theft by deception by issuing cold checks written on seven different people. The incidents began in July 2021 and continued through January 2023. All in all, the checks among seven people totaled $50,195.