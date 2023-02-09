Pretrial delayed in Schwartz case

Feb. 9—A pre-trial conference was continued earlier this week in the federal case against Rueben Schwartz, with both the defense and prosecutors agreeing that the case is complex an a delay is necessary.

A new pre-trial conference was scheduled for May 10, to give Schwartz's attorneys time to review discovery in the case.

Schwartz was arrested in May 2022, and accused of accepting proceeds from drug sales in exchange for two properties in Conneaut in 2021. He was indicted on one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments on May 25, 2022.

A magistrate initially ordered Schwartz to be released on bond, but prosecutors successfully appealed that order. In the appeal, prosecutors claimed in a motion that Schwartz offered a person $100,000 to kill a Conneaut police officer. Schwartz remains in pre-trial detention.

In December of 2022, Schwartz was indicted again, this time related to the February 2021 fire that destroyed the former Golden Anchor.

The indictment claims that Schwartz made limited repairs to the building, and also stacked flammable materials in locations around the building, and sealing holes cut for windows to delay the fire being reported, and hinder firefighters' ability to respond to the fire. A directional portable heater was brought into the building and a conspirator used the heater to set fire to the building, according to the indictment.

In the superseding indictment, Schwartz was charged with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of use of fire in commission of a felony, one count of destroying or damaging property used in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to destroy or damage property used in interstate commerce, and ten counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Schwartz has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Prosecutors are also seeking the forfeiture of property owned by Schwartz's company at 988 Harbor Street, $15,000 in cash, and property on Underridge Road in Conneaut.

No trial date has been set at this time.