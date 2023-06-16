Pretrial diversion agreement granted in Coyle election fraud case

Jun. 15—CLARK COUNTY — A pretrial diversion agreement has been granted in the case of a former Clark County candidate who was arrested for violating election laws.

Chris Coyle was arrested last month and charged with felonies after Indiana State Police said he violated laws during the November 2022 election when he was running as a Democrat for Clark County Clerk.

Republican Ryan Lynch was elected to that position.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said if a person agrees to the terms of a pretrial diversion agreement, and complies with them, their charges will be dismissed once the diversion time ends.

"My office does offer pretrial diversion agreements to certain, primarily first-time offenders, on lower-level offenses," Mull said. "In this particular case, after examining all the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, I did authorize a pretrial diversion agreement to be extended in this case. I thought it would be an appropriate resolution based on the information I had."

After an ISP investigation Coyle was charged with filing a fraudulent report, a Level 6 felony, and two counts of voting outside of precinct, each a Level 6 felony.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Coyle sold his home in Memphis last summer and did not change the address on his driver's license or voter registration to reflect any change of address before voting at a church in Sellersburg on Election Day.

His attorney, David Mosley, told the News and Tribune he was not commenting on the case at this time.

ISP started investigating Coyle after two hearings were conducted by the Clark County Election Board connected to a complaint from a citizen about Coyle's residency. Coyle is a former employee of the Clark County Clerk's Office.

Mull said that the terms of a pretrial diversion agreement depend on the case.

"In his specific case, I don't believe there was any evidence (Coyle) was going to be needed to do anything special above and beyond paying the fees, and certainly not committing any crimes during the pendency of the agreement," Mull said.