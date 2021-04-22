Pretrial diversion completed for woman involved in 2016 robbery

Apr. 22—One of four young Lexington-area women who entered plea agreements connected to the brutal robbery of man with special needs has had her charge dismissed with the recent completion of her pretrial diversion.

Dove J. Gardner of Paris, Kentucky, celebrated her 24th birthday last Friday with a scheduled hearing in Pulaski Circuit Court to complete the four-year diversion that she entered into in April 2017. On Tuesday, Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker entered an order formally dismissing the Facilitation of first-degree Robbery count.

The charge stemmed the June 2016 robbery and assault of the victim that Gardner and three co-defendants admitted to driving to Pulaski County to meet with, ostensibly to purchase marijuana. However, the young women ended up taking the man to a remote area in eastern Pulaski County and proceeded to beat and choke him before taking his wallet and cell phone — leaving him to seek help from a home nearby.

The man ultimately recovered.

The women — Autumn Nicole Coleman, then 21; Kendall B. Elliott, then 20; Shannai Y. Brooks-Jackson, then 21; and Dove J. Gardner, then 19 — were initially indicted on charges of first-degree Robbery, second-degree Assault, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Knowingly/Willfully Financially Exploiting an Adult before reaching separate plea agreements for amended-down charges.

Brooks-Jackson was sentenced to five years of probation in May 2017 for Facilitation of first-degree Robbery, which was revoked in August 2019. In July 2017, Elliott was sentenced to five years in prison for second-degree Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance while Coleman got three years for Facilitation of first-degree Robbery. All have since been released.