Pretrial hearing postponed for suspect in New Philadelphia stabbing death

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A pretrial hearing for Corey Harshey, accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor in the head and neck, has been postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 23.

The hearing had been scheduled for Friday in the court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest.

Harshey, 34, of New Philadelphia, was charged in the death of Nathan S. Green, 44, who died Nov. 1, 2022, after he was stabbed on Oct. 28 at his apartment on First Drive NE.

Harshey faces charges of aggravated murder, murder (both unclassified felonies), felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer previously told Times-Recorder the assault occurred at Green's apartment on First Drive NE. He said there was no clear motive for the attack.

Styer gave this account as to what happened: Harshey threw a large rock through the window of the apartment where Green and his girlfriend were sleeping. Green and Harshey struggled. Harshey stabbed Green multiple times in the neck and head. First responders called to the scene by the girlfriend found Harshey in his apartment, next door, covered in blood and barefoot. His bloody footwear was found in Green's apartment. He asked if his neighbor was OK. Later, when a search warrant was executed, Harshey asked a detective what charges he was facing and said he wanted to make sure he didn't kill somebody.

Harshey is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Hearing postponed in New Philadelphia fatal stabbing case