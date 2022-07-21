Pretrial process extended for prosecution in fatal crash

Jul. 21—MANKATO — The court case against a man involved in the crash that resulted in the death of a Mankato attorney, activist and radio host last year will be extended into this fall.

Bryan Benjamin Fillbrandt, 34, of Glencoe, was charged with a careless driving misdemeanor after his pickup collided with Mark Halverson's motorcycle in November 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Witness statements indicated Fillbrandt may have failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 14 and Third Avenue. Fillbrandt said he stopped at the stop sign at the bottom of the highway exit ramp, checked for oncoming traffic and proceeded through the intersection toward the entrance ramp when he was hit by Halverson's motorcycle.

Defense and prosecution attorneys agreed to extend the pre-trial process to Nov. 9 during a hearing Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Fillbrandt told officers he was driving eastbound on Highway 14 when he took the exit to Third Avenue and realized he had taken the wrong exit and needed to reenter the highway. While going through the intersection, he said he felt something hit his passenger side and realized he had been struck by the motorcycle when he looked in his rearview mirror.

Halverson, 70, suffered "serious injuries" and was declared dead shortly after officers arrived, according to the court complaint.

Two witnesses said they were driving southbound on Third Avenue and approaching the intersection when the crash occurred, according to police. Contrary to Fillbrandt's statement, one witness reported Fillbrandt failed to stop at the stop sign and drove straight from the off-ramp through the intersection when he crashed into Halverson.

A second witness said he was unsure if Fillbrandt stopped or not. The person believed Fillbrandt didn't stop because he "almost T-boned" Fillbrandt in the intersection before Fillbrandt collided with Halverson.

Officers searched Fillbrandt's cellphone after the crash and found no indication its use contributed to the collision.

Fillbrandt is pleading not guilty to the careless driving charge. If convicted, he could face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The prosecuting attorney, Derek Archambault, declined to comment on the charging decision in the case because the case is still open.

Fillbrandt's attorney, Robert Jones, did not respond to request for comment.