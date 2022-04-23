Pretrial release of alleged killer, 18 reversed

Apr. 23—An 18-year-old charged in two separate homicides will be heading back to jail after the state Supreme Court ruled that an Albuquerque judge made the wrong call when he ordered the teen released on a GPS monitor while he awaits trial.

The March 22 decision to release Adrian Avila pending trial drew fire from Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina and was promptly appealed by 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez.

The five justices unanimously reversed the decision by 2nd Judicial District Judge Stanley Whitaker to release Avila and remanded the case to district court. Justices did not provide reasons for their decision.

In addition to wearing a GPS ankle monitor, Whitaker ordered Avila to remain under house arrest and to leave his mother's home only to attend his charter high school for educational purposes.

Shortly after the Supreme Court ruling, Deputy District Attorney John Duran filed a motion asking a judge to issue a warrant for Avila's arrest.

Avila is charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with two shootings six months apart.

In the first case, Avila allegedly shot and killed Donnie Brandon, who was 16 or 17, during an August 2020 armed robbery. In the second, Avila is charged with the February 2021 shooting death of Elias Otero, 24, in front of his home. No trial dates have been scheduled in either case.

"The Supreme Court made the right call and I hope the family of Elias Ortero can sleep a little better tonight knowing Mr. Avila will be remanded back to custody," Torrez said.

Avila's attorney, Ahmad Assed, said he is waiting for a judge's order and Avila will surrender at the court's request. Assed said he was "extremely disappointed" with the Supreme Court's order.

"We maintain our strong belief that Judge Whitaker was correct when he released Adrian, a 17-year-old with no prior criminal history, who enjoys the presumption of innocence and who has adhered to numerous conditions of release imposed by the court without any violations," he said.

Story continues

Court records show that Avila turned 18 in February.

Prosecutors and the courts cannot "deprive people of their liberty solely based on the crime charged, which is in essence what the Supreme Court's decision did," Assed said.

"In this case, a 17-year-old boy with special education needs is being deprived of his liberty and placed into a very dangerous facility" during a pandemic, he said.

The state's system of releasing felony defendants awaiting trial has come under fire from police, politicians and prosecutors who argue that pretrial release has created a "revolving door" for violent offenders.

Legislative proposals to reshape the state's pretrial detention system failed this year, despite backing from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Torrez and others.

The intent of the legislation was to make it easier for prosecutors to secure a judge's order to hold a person in jail while awaiting trial.

Those efforts were undercut by a report issued by the Legislative Finance Committee in January concluding that low rates of arrest, prosecution and conviction may have more influence on crime rates than pretrial release.

The Supreme Court's decision to reverse a judge's pretrial release order appears to be highly unusual.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, said the Supreme Court has remanded pretrial detention cases to district court for "additional findings" in response to an appeal. However, "this is the first time the New Mexico Supreme Court has reversed the denial of a pretrial detention motion" in the 2nd Judicial District.

Avila's release drew a prompt response from Chief Medina who, at the time, called the decision "irresponsible and reckless," and criticized the practice of using ankle monitors to track criminal defendants pending trial.

Medina applauded the Supreme Court decision Friday, saying it provides relief, "particularly for the victims' families, who have been on edge" since Avila's release.

"This decision allows all parties to focus on the prosecution and justice for the victims who lost their lives," Medina said in an email.

Torrez also praised the ruling, calling it "a good day for our community and the criminal justice system."