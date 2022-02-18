Pretrial release granted for N. Buncombe football player charged with sex offense

ASHEVILLE - A North Buncombe High football player charged with attempted forcible sex offense has had his bond reduced and is expected to be released after three days in jail.

The Feb. 18 bond hearing for Bryson Peters, 18, revealed more details about the allegations that ha stunned the community and left many asking questions about the charges and high bond, originally set at $250,000.

Chief District Court Judge Calvin Hill granted the request from defense attorney Doug Edwards to reduce the bond, acknowledging the high school senior's ties to the community. That amount was lowered to $45,000. Restrictions on his release include an 8 p.m. curfew unless he is accompanied by a responsible adult and a requirement he stay away from the high school's athletic facilities.

Peters was not present, waiving his right to be present at the hearing.

Prior to the public hearing, Hill granted a request from Assistant District Attorney David Denninger to speak in private with the judge and Edwards. That was because of "sensitive" issues related to the ongoing investigation and involvement of juveniles, Denninger said.

Peters was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with attempted first-degree sex offense and first-degree kidnapping for an incident in connection with the school, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Two juvenile suspects, whose names were not released by BCSO pursuant to state laws, have also been charged in the same incident.

The documents state the alleged offenses occurred from Sept. 1-30, 2021.

First-degree sex offense carries a maximum possible penalty of 231 months and the first-degree kidnapping charge 484 months, meaning the two combined felony charges could bring a 60-year sentence.

Peters' next court date is March 9.

Asked if there were more arrests expected, sheriff's spokesperson Aaron Sarver declined to share other information, saying the investigation was still active.

Peters is listed as a 5-foot-10 halfback on the North Buncombe football team.

Dina Marie Russell's Feb. 17 Facebook post following the arrest of her son, Bryson Peters, for attempted first-degree sexual assault first-degree kidnapping.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin has said the school system is cooperating with the investigation. Baldwin has said there is no threat to students.

Peters' mother, Dina Marie Russell, posted on Facebook Feb. 17 asking for prayers and calling him, "one of the last genuinely good souls I know on this earth." Russell said Peters "always has a smile on his face. Always. Always steps up to serve our community. Always."

