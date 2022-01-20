Pretrial release revoked for man accused of assaulting officers on Jan. 6





A man who was out on pretrial release after he was accused of assaulting two police officers at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has been ordered back to jail, according to a court document obtained by NBC News.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday revoked the release of James Tate Grant, a 29-year-old from North Carolina, after he was allegedly caught driving drunk on Dec. 7 and tried to flee the scene.

Authorities also located an assault rifle, combat fatigues and over 60 rounds of ammunition in his car, according to court documents.

Law enforcement at the scene said that Grant was making statements such as,"Just kill me now," and "It's over," according to the police report.

In addition, Grant's urine sample tested positive for amphetamines on two separate occasions during his release.

Grant was initially arrested on Oct. 14 and released on Oct. 21, 2021 on specific conditions. However, it was determined later in December that Grant had violated several of the stipulations.

"He has abused the release privileges given to him by the Court in several ways," the court document stated. "The Defendant had an opportunity to respect the Government and Court's trust in his release pending trial, but has apparently made the conscious decision to abuse that privileges."

The filing also noted comments made by Grant at the time of his arrest.

"Grant's statements are of such a concerning nature that there is reason to believe he is a danger not only to the community, but also to himself," it reads.

In connection to the Capitol riot, Grant was charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in certain rooms of the Capitol building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, among other things, according to the Department of Justice.

Grant reportedly pleaded "not guilty" to the charges on Tuesday, according NBC.