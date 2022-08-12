Pretrial release revoked for Titusville foster mom accused of killing Joy King-Castro

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Titusville foster mom accused of killing a 4-year-old girl placed in her care was put back in Brevard County Jail after prosecutors argued she had violated the conditions of her pretrial release.

Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, was arrested Aug. 23, 2021 after 4-year-old Joy King-Castro was found unconscious in Mitchell's bathtub. The foster child died two days later.

The Brevard County medical examiner found at least 11 isolated bruises, or contusions, on Joy's head, seven on her face, three on her torso and at least six on other parts of her body, as well as a mark on her neck that Dr. Sajid Qaiser said was consistent with strangulation made by "either a belt or a piece of cloth or a piece of string or a rope."

Mitchell was charged with first-degree murder. She pled not guilty and was released on bond Dec. 8, 2021.

According to Mitchell's pretrial release conditions, she was not to travel anywhere outside of work, church, medical or essential activities.

During a one-day hearing Thursday, prosecutors showed evidence that she had violated the 24-hour curfew, including more than 40 incidents between Dec. 16, 2021 and June 17 where her electronic monitoring device showed her at private residences, shopping centers, retail stores and restaurants in Brevard County and Orlando, according to a statement by Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the state attorney's office.

Additionally, Mitchell was hired as a security guard assigned to screen visitors at the Titusville Courthouse, Brown said. When employees and Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies recognized her, she gave a false date of birth and was "evasive" about the criminal case, Brown said.

The October 25 bond hearing for Lakeisha Mitchell, seen here, held before Judge Samuel Bookhardt III, at the Harry T. Moore and Harriette V. Moore Justice Center in Viera. Mitchell is charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl who she was fostering in Titusville.

Prosecutors also said Mitchell had made more than 100 calls, messages and video calls with inmates charged with murder, manslaughter, grand theft, drug trafficking, dealing in stolen property and other crimes, Brown said.

Mitchell's attorney, Jason Wandner, declined immediate comment when contacted Friday.

Circuit Judge Samuel Bookhardt III ordered her return to Brevard County Jail. She will remain in custody while awaiting trial. A trial date has not been set.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Titusville foster mom Lakeisha Mitchell accused of killing tot jailed again