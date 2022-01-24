‘That was pretty cool!’ What Chiefs players shared on social media after beating Bills

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
The official attendance for the Chiefs’ amazing 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday: 73,242.

The estimated number of people who will say they were at the game a decade from now: 173,242. Yeah, a lot of people are going to say “they were there” even if they were watching on TV.

The Chiefs playoff history with quarterback Patrick Mahomes includes some wild games, but Sunday’s win may have topped them all. After the victory, a number of players shared their thoughts on social media.

Here’s a closer look.

Mahomes tweeted this and shared it to Instagram:

Safety Armani Watts tweeted this:

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders wondered if Mahomes is indeed human:

Guard Kyle Long retweeted former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, who had quite the reaction.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones had a message for Kansas City.

Safety Juan Thornhill kept is simple.

Running back Darrel Williams was fired up:

Rookie center Creed Humphrey shared this on Instagram:

Rookie lineman Trey Smith was in a grateful mood:

