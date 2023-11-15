'He was pretty messed up'
A Foxtrot helicopter flying over East Baltimore receives a license plate hit on a van stolen four days earlier, and an officer approaches the vehicle at a gas station when it speeds away dragging him in the process. "I heard a loud screech and then I saw an officer roll and screaming in pain, and then just all the police started coming and stuff was going on," said Chris Jefferson, who works nearby. Other officers stopped the vehicle and placed 30-year-old Nicholas Peters under arrest.