Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue in critical condition after being shot in Florida

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue is reportedly fighting for his life after being the victim of an armed robbery.

The artist, 36, was in town for the release party of his new song “Jerry Rice” when men tried to rob him outside of a bowling alley. He was shot on Monday and left in critical condition, per TMZ.

Diamond Blue Smith, who goes by Baby Blue, was shot in the shoulder area. The star was in the parking lot of SpareZ Bowling Alley near his vehicle with a friend in Davie, Florida when two armed men tried to take his chain. A scuffle ensued between the men around midnight and the rapper was left shot.

Hollywood Unlocked shared a graphic video of the shooting on Instagram in which it appears to show Baby Blue on the carpeted SpareZ Bowling Alley as others around him plead for help.

“Oh my God,” one person is heard shouting as another encouraged the victim to “breathe.”

The Davie Police Department released a statement in relation to the shooting incident at SpareZ Bowling Alley. Baby Blue’s name was not mentioned in the release but the circumstances aligned to what sources have told TMZ.

“The victim that sustained a gun shot wound, was transported to local area hospital, and remains in critical condition. The two suspects did flee the scene prior to Davie Police arrival. We’re currently seeking information regarding the suspect(s). One suspect wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, second suspect wearing a grey hoodie with face covering,” the statement read.

Authorities added that it did not appear that there was an outstanding threat to the community. Rather, it is believed that the shooting “does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

Rapper Baby Blue of hip-hop group Pretty Ricky performs during BET’s Scream Tour IV: The Heartthrobs at the Orleans Arena August 3, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Those with information are encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

The shooting comes months after The Love & Hip Hop star was arrested in October for allegedly participating in a coronavirus relief loaf scam. He was charged with “wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud,” per a press release by the Department of Justice.

The release continued with: “Smith, a recording artist, is alleged to have obtained a PPP loan of $426,717 for his company, Throwbackjersey.com LLC, using falsified documents. Upon completion of that loan, Smith then sought and obtained another PPP loan of $708,065 for his other company, Blue Star Records LLC, using falsified documents.

Smith allegedly purchased a Ferrari for $96,000 and made other luxury purchases using PPP loan proceeds. Authorities seized the Ferrari at the time of Smith’s arrest. He is also alleged to have withdrawn $271,805 in loan proceeds. The complaint further alleges that Smith sought PPP loans on behalf of others in order to receive kickbacks for those confederates.”

theGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus contributed to this report.

