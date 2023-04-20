‘Pretty scary situation;’ 3 teens arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

Three teenage boys were taken into custody after a chase involving a car reported stolen out of Dayton ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

News Center 7 obtained cruiser camera video from Moraine police that shows an officer trying to catch up to vehicles that fly through a red light at Dryden Road and Sellars Road.

According to Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish, there was a second stolen vehicle, also stolen out of Dayton, and they were traveling together.

The Moraine officer followed the pair of stolen cars right through another red light, turning left on Springboro Pike.

He then tried to catch up to them, but when he got to Stroop Road, decided to stop chasing because of the dangerous conditions and high speeds.

The video shows the Moraine officer stop following altogether, turning off onto a side street.

About 10 or 15 minutes later, Dayton police told Moraine police that the teens driving the stolen car rear-ended two people stopped at a red light on Patterson Boulevard near Carillon Park.

Mike Severs said the three teens jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran. He saw officers chase them down, after he checked to make sure his wife and his autistic, non-verbal son were both OK.

“Normally, you think you can avoid things like this, there’s no way to avoid it, just happened so quick, they were going so fast,” Severs said.

Severs said he can’t believe that it appears his family, the other driver and even the teens all survived the crash without any obvious physical injuries.

He told News Center 7 he’s noticed more efforts from Kettering, Moraine and Dayton police as part of the autotheft suppression task force, but right now, no one’s slowing down.

“Pretty scary situation, considering it was a beautiful day, you just want to take your wife out for a birthday dinner, then something like this happens,” Severs said.

Dayton police helped Moraine police take the three teenagers into custody. All three could be facing felony charges of receiving stolen property, Parish said.

Dayton police have reports of 474 cars reported stolen already this year. 224 of them involve Hyundai’s or Kia’s.