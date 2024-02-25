'Pretty strong' cold front will bring break in unseasonably hot temps to Austin, NWS says

Central Texas is set to see a roller coaster of weather patterns this week. Temperature fluctuations will range from the upper 80s Monday to the low 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs in the upper 80s are expected to make Monday the hottest day of the year so far, though it will fall short of the record-breaking 99 degrees at Camp Mabry in February 1996.

High temperatures will be substantially hotter than the monthly average of 56 degrees. Atypical temperatures will continue Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

"The Austin area will be in the mid-80s, and a few spots in the northwest, near Llano and Burnet counties, could reach the lower 90s" Monday, said Keith White, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in New Braunfels.

The midweek cold front

A cold front will roll into the area shortly after sunrise Wednesday, bringing lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s through Thursday. Strong northerly winds are expected to reach up to 33 mph throughout Wednesday until Thursday morning. On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s, with minimal chances of rain.

White said the succeeding cold front will be "pretty strong" but probably will not bring any rain.

"Nothing really significant in terms of precipitation for the next week — we'll be mostly dry, unfortunately, for those still hoping to see more rain to make up for the long-term deficits."

Austin's forecast this week

Monday

High: 87

Low: 61

Mostly cloudy skies, some wind gusts up to 18 mph.

Tuesday

High: 84

Low: 66

Another cloudy day with occasional gusts of wind.

Wednesday

High: 65

Low: 48

Temperatures will drop early Wednesday morning, reaching lows in the 40s by the end of the day. High winds are expected throughout the day, with gusts of up to 33 mph.

Thursday

High: 60

Low: 43

A wind chill as low as 37 degrees is expected Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise in the afternoon to a high of 60.

Friday

High: 68

Low: 44

Temperatures will begin to rise Friday, with low chances of rain.

Saturday

High: 76

Low: 51

Mostly cloudy skies with low chances of precipitation.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cold front will ease unseasonably high temps in Austin, Central Texas