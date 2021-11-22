'This is a pretty unique case': Childhood friend killed Navarre Beach man, sheriff says

A Navarre Beach man was shot and killed earlier this month by a childhood friend with whom he had grown up in a small town in Georgia, the Santa Rosa County sheriff announced at a news conference Monday.

John Patrick Guillebeau, 60, of Ellijay, Georgia, has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the Nov. 15 death of 67-year-old Victor Stephen Trial.

Guillebeau was arrested in Alabama last week and has been extradited back to Florida to face trial. He was in custody at the Santa Rosa County Jail as of Monday.

"This is a pretty unique case. There are going to parts of it that we can't talk about, but I’ll give the broad strokes of what occurred," Sheriff Bob Johnson said at Monday's news conference in Milton. "These two guys — the victim and Mr. Guillebeau — grew up together in a small town in Georgia."

Johnson said there was "some incident that occurred in the past" that led Guillebeau to kill his childhood friend, but the sheriff said he could not go into details about the motive because the case remained under investigation.

SRSO deputies responded at about 5 p.m. Nov. 15 to a reported medical emergency at an apartment at the Pearl of Navarre Condominiums at 8499 Gulf Blvd., according to an arrest report.

When they arrived, they saw firefighters attempting to perform lifesaving procedures on Trial, who had a single gunshot wound on the left side of his upper back. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Trial deceased at 5:07 p.m.

Deputies observed "a pool of dried blood outside the entry door, dried blood on the outside lower left of the door and a trail of dried blood leading to the victim from the entry door," the report stated. "Near the dried blood outside of the door a loose tooth was located."

Deputies found a spent .45 caliber shell casing inside the apartment and spoke with witnesses who recalled having heard what they believed might have been a single gunshot at about 1 p.m. that day.

A security system captured Guillebeau on camera entering the condo complex around the time when the witnesses said they heard the possible gunshot, according to the arrest report.

Guillebeau first appeared on camera driving a 2018 F-150 truck into the complex at about 12:50 p.m. After parking the truck, he got out of the vehicle, took off his shirt and put on a long-sleeve jacket, a white fedora and sunglasses before walking into Trail's building at 12:58 p.m., the report stated.

"Upon further review of the security footage, (Guillebeau) is observed holding what looks to be a stack of paper in his hands," the report stated. "The paperwork had unique markings on it and what looked to be a yellow sticky note. The same paperwork with the same unique markings and yellow sticky note were located next to the victim."

Further examination of the paperwork revealed it was a background report on Trial from the public records company peoplefinders.com, according to the arrest report.

Investigators were able to see Guillebeau's license plate on the security footage and discovered his vehicle was registered to an address in Destin. A woman at that address told them Guillebeau had moved out of the residence and went back to Georgia.

Johnson did not go into detail about how investigators managed to trace Guillebeau's whereabouts to Alabama, but the sheriff confirmed he was taken into custody Nov. 17 outside of Copeland, Alabama.

