‘Pretty violent attack’: Brutal beating of teen caught on camera

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three young suspects in a brazen attack on a teenage girl.

Investigators said the beatdown was caught on a cell phone camera; it was also shared on social media.

The video can be viewed here.

The victim has not been identified because she is a teenage girl, but police reports say the incident appeared to have involved an argument on social media before turning physical.

“It’s [a] pretty, pretty violent attack,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police. “Three persons beating up the victim. The persons involved look to be younger.”

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 captured video over the Sooner Haven Apartments in northeast Oklahoma City, where the attack happened.

In the video, three suspects can be seen shoving the girl to the ground, pulling her hair and kicking her multiple times in the head.

According to police, the beating continued for some time.

Quirk said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, but in the police report responding officers noted “red marks on the right side of her face, ear and cheek areas. Both of her earrings had also been ripped out”.

Another note in the report showed a bystander or witness saying they “could not recall which suspect did what during the attack”.

Police said the assault continued after the beating.

“The same suspects attemped to break into the victims apartment and set fire to it,” said Quirk.

“[The suspects] could see some assault type charges, possibly, possibly arson, burglary. Just have to see how the D.A. wants to handle it,” he added.

Oklahoma City Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers: (405) 235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com.

A reward is being offered and tips can be reported anonymously.

