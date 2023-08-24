A (pretzel) twist: Columbia restaurant that previously closed will reopen. Here’s where

Back in December 2022, the Philly Pretzel Factory in Columbia closed its doors.

But much like with a good pretzel, there’s now been a twist: The store is coming back.

The Philly Pretzel Factory at 2800 Rosewood Drive has announced in posts on Facebook that it is set to reopen with new owners. That storefront is located in a busy shopping center that is anchored by a Publix grocery store.

A reopening date has not been announced for the shop, but the business said on social media that it likely will be soon and that customers should check back with its Facebook page for more details.

The pretzel shop initially opened in late 2019 on Rosewood then closed at the end of 2022. Freshly baked pretzels have been its specialty, including the classic twists, as well as offerings such as party trays of mini dogs, which are hot dogs wrapped in pretzels.