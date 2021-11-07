To prevent asssaults, Crime Victim Services talks consent

Nov. 7—LIMA — Jayvon Howard is asked about healthy masculinity often. His definition is always evolving, but this time his answer is simple and personal: Honesty, compassion, curiosity and integrity—the qualities Howard strives to embody himself as an organizer with the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

"Healthy means being able to connect with somebody and collaborating, being able to communicate," Howard said during a seminar Thursday on engaging men to end sexual and gender-based violence.

The seminar was part of a relationship health fair by Crime Victim Services, which hosted a series of workshops and listening sessions last week focused on sexual assault and domestic violence prevention in Lima's Black community.

Culture of consent

For Crime Victim Services, outreach starts as early as elementary school: how to set physical boundaries, break up safely or identify an unhealthy relationship. By high school, students learn the basics of informed consent—that a person should verbally and physically consent to sexual activity.

"What I tell students is that yes means yes and everything else means no," said Carla Thompson, a violence prevention coordinator for Crime Victim Services.

The focus on consent versus coercion could prevent some assaults, particularly those perpetrated by a culture that teaches "a coerced yes is still a yes," Thompson said.

So, Thompson talks to her students about the person too intoxicated to consent, the person too afraid to say no after a partner threatens to share their sexually explicit photos and the body cues that say a person is not truly interested.

The agency has reached nearly 5,000 people through its violence prevention efforts, including afterschool workshops and outreach to incarcerated teens in the juvenile detention center. It estimates that 28% of Allen County youth and 14% of Putnam County youth are at increased risk of intimate partner violence because they've already experienced childhood trauma.

"When we're trying to reduce violence in a community, the only way to do it is in addition to teaching people what nonviolence or healthy relationships look like is to have the rest of the community on board with supporting that idea of: we're not going to tolerate it," Thompson said.

When leaving is dangerous

Altovise Wright was pregnant and in her early 20s when she met her former husband. He was charming, even taking in her firstborn child as his own. So, Wright ignored the cheating and the alcoholism, reasoning that she could help him, she recalled.

Wright started to believe the subtle manipulations too, like when he dictated how she should behave or would check out other women in front of her, she recalled.

And then he choked her: "I knew this particular day, I just knew I was going to die," Wright said. "I was lying there like this is it. Here it is. It's the end."

Choking may increase the chances of intimate partner homicide. But Wright was still afraid to leave. She had gained weight after years of abuse and was now depressed. And she had a reputation to uphold, even if it meant protecting her husband's reputation too.

"People didn't know what was actually going on behind closed doors," she said. "I was a registered nurse. I have my bachelor's degree. I'm looked upon from the outside as a successful woman—she's a nurse, she knows, she's learned about things.

"It's like you don't want to tell anyone because you don't want to be judged, and people don't look at people who are considered 'successful' as people who would tolerate something for so long."

A common threat

One in four women and one in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by a romantic partner in their lifetimes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But victims are often reluctant to name their abusers, especially when the person who assaulted them is someone they love, Thompson said.

Black survivors may be even more reluctant to do so for fear of upsetting family or turning another member of the Black community over to a justice system they don't trust. And many are afraid to leave a violent relationship because they fear retribution, Thompson said.

"We as a community need to understand that that's a valid concern, that the likelihood of it becoming more violent or a murder increased drastically once you decide to leave and that person knows they're losing control," Thompson said.

Abusive relationships, Thompson explained, often seem romantic at first because victims mistake controlling behaviors as a sign of affection.

But the jealousy, the insults and the isolation are all signs of future abuse: Once a partner is isolated from friends and family, Thompson said, it's easier to get away with abuse because the victim's support network is broken.

Abusers are often emotionally volatile too: They may be sweet and charming one minute and angry, aggressive or threatening the next, she said.

"If you're not enjoying it, chances are there's a reason and it's not you. The relationship itself needs to end," Thompson said.