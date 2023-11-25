Prevent fires this holiday with lithium-ion battery safety. Here's how to store, dispose

As new high-tech gadgets and toys hit shelves this year for holiday shopping, consumers should be aware of the safety risks of products with lithium-ion batteries and how to properly store and dispose of them.

In a news release Tuesday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said damaged or poor-quality lithium-ion batteries have caused many deadly fires in New York state and the country.

Consumers should make sure to use batteries and chargers that are provided with its specific product, rather than buying second-hand chargers from other markets.

An iPhone with a lithium ion battery has been disassembled at the Sunnking facility in Brockport, New York. Lithium ion batteries must be carefully removed from discarded electronics because if damaged, an electrical short can start a fire.

“Mixing and matching lithium-ion batteries, chargers or cords is literally a recipe for disaster,” Latimer said. “Using the correct battery and charging devices is the law in Westchester and essential to keeping our residents safe.”

Lithium-ion batteries can be found in holiday gifts from e-scooters and drones to cell phone charging stations. Electrical fires can also be caused by cordless vacuums, laptops and even lawn mowers.

Here's how you can practice lithium-ion battery safety:

· Do not charge any device under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch or arm chair.

· Keep batteries at room temperature and avoid placing them in direct sunlight or in a hot car.

· Store batteries away from anything flammable.

· Do not leave batteries and devices unattended when charging.

· Only use the battery and charging cord that came with the device.

· Replace and safely dispose of any battery that changes shape, sparks or emits unusual sounds.

The Westchester Department of Emergency Services said residents can bring lithium-ion batteries, damaged or otherwise ready for disposal, to the Household Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla. Residents who do not live in the Refuse Disposal District (Bedford, Lewisboro, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge and Somers), may incur a fee associated with handling and/or disposal.

Extra-large lithium-ion batteries, such as those used for electric vehicles, are not accepted at the H-MRF. Residents should contact the manufacturer for safe disposal options of these batteries.

An e-bike caused a fire that killed two children in Queens, New York, on Monday, April 10, 2023, New York City Fire Department officials said.

Rockland County residents can drop their lithium batteries off at Rockland Green's Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Pomona.

Residents can also go to Call2Recycle's website to find a drop-off location near them for lithium-ion batteries under 25 pounds, single-use batteries and some e-bike batteries. Places like Walgreens, the Home Depot and Lowe's will take batteries that are no longer usable.

Some manufacturers handle lithium-ion battery disposal directly. Residents should contact the manufacturer of the battery or product for safe disposal options.

When transporting lithium-ion batteries that are damaged, residents should package them safely and place them in sand or cat litter.

Residents should contact the local fire department if there is a thermal event − sparking or fire − from a lithium-ion battery. Fire departments are trained to respond to these events and secure the battery to prevent re-ignition of the battery.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Fire safety: Where to rid lithium-ion batteries in Westchester, Rockland