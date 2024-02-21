How do you prevent getting separated from your child? Dr. Jeff Hersh offers some tips

Q: My 4-year-old wandered off at a store in the mall after I took my eyes off her for just a few seconds. I freaked out, but luckily she had not wandered far and I was able to find her after the longest five minutes of my life. I am sure this has happened to other parents. What should someone do if/when this happens?

A: I do not blame you at all for being frightened and upset when this happened, and am so glad you found your daughter quickly.

As the overwhelming majority of occurrences like this are not reported, there is no way to know how often this occurs. But one report from the Department of Justice notes that a child is separated from a parent for more than an hour hundreds of thousands of times a year.

Because most short separations are not reported, this likely happens many millions of times annually. The most common places this happens are at malls, parades, airports, theme parks or stores. But of course it can occur anywhere.

So, what can you do? Here are some tips:

Teach them to stay close to you while in crowds, holding your hand if necessary.

Discuss with them “freeze” and stay in place if they get separated from you, as you will initially be looking for them in the last place you saw them.

Teach them to reach out to the best "helper" people — mothers with children, a police officer, firefighter or store employee — and to say, “I lost my mommy.” The bias for a mother is intentional — a mother with children is simply the safest stranger to teach your child to go to for help.

Remind them of these situations while you're on your way to a crowded place.

Prepare for such an occurrence by taking a picture of your child whenever you go to a crowded place. This will be helpful not only as a recent picture of your child, but also of exactly what they were wearing and how they looked. If they're old enough, teach them your contact number and your name, as well as their own full name. Having a contact number for you on their person, whether a necklace or plastic placard on a lanyard, or even write your contact info on their arm.

If separation occurs, get others to help. Stay as calm as possible, but be loud and firm when you reach out for help. Calling out your child’s name is not as useful as calling out “three-year-old girl in a pink top and blue jeans, please help me find her.” This will likely recruit many people within earshot to help you look. If you're with another adult, one of you should stay close to the last place your child was last seen, and the other can search. If it's a store or someplace with a single egress, have the other adult go to the exit immediately and either keep watch there or ask a store employee to keep watch while they look elsewhere around the store.

Practice these scenarios with your child.

It is better to call 911 sooner than later. The police, 911 dispatcher, other emergency personnel would much rather be alerted early and then told “the child was found” than be alerted late.

Despite doing our best to keep our children closely supervised, sometimes we lose track of them. The recommendations above will hopefully help you keep your children even safer if they become separated from you.

Jeff Hersh, Ph.D., M.D., can be reached at DrHersh@juno.com.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: How to keep children close in busy spots? Tips for nightmare scenarios