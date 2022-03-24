How to prevent messes in your oven

Recommended Stories
- USA TODAY
Janet Murguía will never stop fighting for the Latino community
After experiencing the American Dream firsthand, Janet Murguía, is opening the door for millions of American families. And that is why she is one of USA TODAY's Women of the Year.
- USA TODAY
Zelenskyy defiant in speech to NATO summit after month long Russian invasion
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed NATO from a video call, asking the alliance for help as Russia continues their invasion on the country.
- The Daily Beast
Four Dead After Suspected ‘Group Jump’ From Seventh Floor Balcony
Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said
- Fox News
Hank Williams Jr's wife, Mary Jane Thomas, dead
Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital.
- HuffPost
Howard Stern Gives 'Wacko Party' Trump Fans A Brutal Election Reality Check
The radio icon slams the "absolutely absurd" flaw in the system that allowed Trump to become president in the first place.
- SheKnows
Kate Middleton Is in Hot Water Over This Clip of Her Appearing to Pull Back From a Jamaican Official
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean was supposed to be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but it’s been fraught with nothing but controversy from the start. With the critics pointing out the royals’ tone-deaf approach to Britain’s history of colonialism, the latest video clip with the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t […]
- People
Kate Middleton Glitters in Green for Jamaica Reception — and Accessorizes with the Queen's Jewels!
The Duchess of Cambridge honored her host country with her style
- Business Insider
Sen. Lindsey Graham interrupted SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson so many times that Sen. Dick Durbin intervened to let her speak
"She's had nothing to do with the Kavanaugh hearings," Durbin told Graham after he asked Ketanji Brown Jackson about Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
- Hoops Hype
John Stockton claims to have list of hundreds of vaccinated athletes who have dropped dead on the field
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the most notable people in the world that have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Both stars have received much criticism from those who support the ...
- BuzzFeed
Halsey Wore A Jaw-Dropping Look To The iHeartRadio Music Awards
"Bling bling it’s me."View Entire Post ›
- People
Bob Saget's Family Attorney Says Newly-Released Records 'Tell the Entire Story' of His Death
"The Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace," Saget's family attorney, Brian H. Bieber, said in a statement to PEOPLE
- Atlanta Black Star
‘Mike Didn’t Flinch When He Pulled The Strap’: Guy Pulls Gun on Mike Tyson After Challenging Boxing Legend to a Fight
Former heavyweight Mike Tyson almost put them paws on a man who pulled a gun on him. TMZ reports the champ took a night off […]
- NBC Sports Boston
Tyreek Hill trade: Julian Edelman has perfect reaction to blockbuster move
Julian Edelman's reaction the Tyreek Hill trade between the Chiefs and Dolpins likely echoes the feelings of many football fans.
- Fox News
The US Army's Green Berets quietly helped tilt the battlefield a little bit more toward Ukraine
The US Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict.
- Good Housekeeping
Kelly Ripa Got Super Honest About Why She Was Absent From 'Live' for Three Weeks
Kelly Ripa revealed why she was away from the ABC daytime talk show 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' for three weeks. Kelly prerecorded episodes before she left so she could spend time with her family.
- Business Insider
Filmmaker who documented Russia's propaganda says Trump 'fits neatly' into Moscow's narrative as the only US leader who 'wasn't trying to destroy the Russian way of life'
Maxim Pozdorovkin told The Washington Post that Americans didn't "fully understand" a decade-long "one-sided information war" waged by the Kremlin.
- People
Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way
The future Princess of Wales gave a nod to the previous title holder
- The State
A SC woman lost her arms in a dog mauling. Here are tips to follow if a dog attacks you
There are several things pedestrians and dog owners can do to avoid and prevent canine attacks.
- The Telegraph
Prince William and Kate’s salute to the Queen – from her customary Land Rover – during Jamaica visit
On Royal tours past, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent many hours standing on the back of a ceremonial Land Rover, waving to the flag-waving islanders who lined their routes.
- Business Insider
Ukrainians mocked Russian troops while jamming their unsecured radio networks, NYT investigation reveals
Intercepted radio transmissions reveal Russian difficulties near a Kyiv town — including interruptions from radio jammers, The New York Times reports.