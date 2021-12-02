How to prevent pipes from freezing during winter
Here's how to keep your pipes from freezing as it gets colder.
The popular park in southern SLO County is “not closed,” a California State Parks spokesman said, but “access may be temporarily restricted or limited.”
New Mexico Dept. of Agriculture reminds public of pecan regulations
The Gibson Flats Fire can now be counted as one of the most destructive wildfire events within recent memory in Great Falls.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano has dealt up to $800 million in damages to La Palma, a resort island in the Canary Islands, and destroyed thousands of homes.
A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed down since it started over the weekend but it is still only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed over 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres) including banana farms, the island's main source of revenue along with tourism.
An agreement to build 19,300 zero-emission homes at Tejon Ranch ends a two-decade battle over the planned development near the Tehachapi Mountains.
The snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, a major source of water for the state, could largely disappear in 25 years if global warming continues unchecked.
Biofuels aren't carbon-neutral after all, contrary to initial assumptions, and consumers don't see much benefit at the pump.
The U.S. is dumping billions of dollars into the tiny sector
The culprit responsible remains unidentified.
The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to invest 300 billion euros ($340 billion) globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The scheme, called Global Gateway, is to strengthen Europe's supply chains, boost EU trade and help fight climate change, focusing on digitalisation, health, climate and energy and transport sectors, as well as education and research. China launched its Belt and Road project in 2013 to boost trade links with the rest of the world and has been spending heavily on the development of infrastructure in dozens of countries around the world.
Water agencies in drought-stricken California that serve 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland won’t get any of the water they've requested from the state heading into 2022 other than what's needed for critical health and safety, state officials announced Wednesday. It's the earliest date the Department of Water Resources has issued a 0% water allocation, a milestone that reflects the dire conditions in California as drought continues to grip the nation’s most populous state and reservoirs sit at historically low levels. State water officials said mandatory water restrictions could be coming and major water districts urged consumers to conserve.
As rainfall events become more intense and frequent, fertilizers applied to Midwestern farmland washes away, contaminating waterways near and far.
With a growing number of places across the United States getting their first snowflakes of the season, it's once again that time of year to break out the hot chocolate and look ahead at the chances of a white Christmas across the contiguous U.S. A climate pattern well-known for bringing precipitation to the northern tier of the country may tip the scales on which areas get a white Christmas or just a handful of flurries -- if that -- this year. To forecast what kind of weather the different regi
Surplus corn piled outside a farmer's co-op storage facility in Paoli, Colorado. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty ImagesIf you’ve pumped gas at a U.S. service station over the past decade, you’ve put biofuel in your tank. Thanks to the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, almost all gasoline sold nationwide is required to contain 10% ethanol – a fuel made from plant sources, mainly corn. With the recent rise in pump prices, biofuel lobbies are pressing to boost that target to 15% or more. At the sam
New research showed that for ocean volcanoes, when sea levels rise and fall the weight of the water can suppress or release volcanic activity.
Illegal marijuana grows can cause wildfires in drought-stricken California's national forests, some of which ring metro Los Angeles.
Water law and hydrology experts say last week's ruling could lead to a new era of cooperation and regulation of the Middle Claiborne Aquifer. Maybe.
Authorities in Indonesia have tightened border curbs, extended quarantine and limited movement on strategic toll roads, in a preemptive move to limit the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant should it reach Southeast Asia's largest country. Scientists suggest Omicron, detected so far in two dozen countries, may be more transmissible than earlier variants, threatening a global economic recovery. More than 50 countries have imposed new travel measures in recent days, according to the World Health Organization.
France is stepping up its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign and tightening entry rules for arrivals from outside the European Union in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Gabriel Attal also said flights from countries in southern Africa, where the variant was first detected last week, would remain suspended until Friday. The government hopes eight million people in France will have received a third vaccine injection by the end of Wednesday, and 10 million by the end of this week.