'Prevent a potential tragedy': School board members want National Guard at Brockton High

BROCKTON — Four members of the Brockton School Committee have asked Mayor Robert Sullivan to consider contacting Governor Maura Healey to ask her to temporarily send National Guard soldiers to Brockton High School "to prevent a potential tragedy."

The committee members — Joyce Asack, Tony Rodrigues, Claudio Gomes and Ana Oliver — sent a letter to Sullivan on Thursday formally requesting that he ask Healey to deploy Massachusetts National Guard soldiers to the school "to assist in restoring order, ensuring the safety of all individuals on the school premises, and implementing measures to address the root causes of the issues we are facing."

Brockton High School has been in increasing turmoil this school year with many teachers publicly describing shocking levels of chaos and violence inside the largest high school in Massachusetts.

Brockton High School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The school committee members wrote that there has been a "disturbing increase in incidents related to violence, security concerns, and substance abuse." They wrote that 35 teachers were recently absent, "underscoring the severity of the challenges we are facing."

"Recent events at Brockton High School have prompted us to seek immediate assistance to prevent a potential tragedy," the letter from the school committee members states.

The concerning conditions include students wandering the halls, engaging in altercations and causing disruptions in classrooms, students leaving school premises without authorization and incidents of trespassing, with individuals gaining access to the school property without proper authorization, the school committee members wrote.

"As concerned members of the school committee, we are reaching out to you with the hope that the City and State can provide assistance and support in addressing this urgent matter," the letter states.

School committee members Kathleen Ehlers, Judy Sullivan and Timothy Sullivan did not sign the letter sent to Sullivan, who serves as the chair of the school committee in his elected role as mayor.

The Enterprise reached out to Sullivan and his office requesting comment on the letter, but didn't immediately receive a response on Saturday morning.

"The National Guard's expertise in crisis management and community support can offer a vital temporary intervention, allowing for a comprehensive, long-term solution to be developed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders," the letter states.

The school committee members requested an expedited meeting to discuss deployment of the National Guard.

At least one city official has spoken against the request to bring the National Guard in.

City Councilor-at-large Winthrop Farwell wrote in a Facebook post that teachers have experienced violence, injury and disruptions for years and questioned why now would be the time to bring the Guard in. Instead, Farwell favors teachers as the solution.

"I do NOT support this," he wrote. "Soldiers in military field uniforms aren't the answer. Convene a committee of classroom teachers (as opposed to administrators) and let that committee provide their input and recommendations on how to deal with the escalating problems in schools. Classroom teachers are closest to the students. Select the independent minded educators, not anyone who wants to 'curry favor' with the school administration."

The chaos at Brockton High School comes in the wake of the district discovering an initial $14 million deficit in fiscal year 2023. The deficit was first announced by Sullivan to members of the media after an hours-long, closed-door special school committee meeting in late August 2023. Since that time, the deficit has been revealed to be at least $18.25 million and possibly as much as $20 million.

The school committee has also faced internal challenges with two clear factions unable to decide on a new vice chairperson this year. One of the candidates for vice chair, Rodrigues, is supported by Asack, Gomes and Oliver, all of whom sent the letter to Sullivan requesting the National Guard. But Robert Sullivan, Joyce Sullivan and Timothy Sullivan have all supported Ehlers for the position.

No official school committee meeting has yet been scheduled to discuss deployment of the National Guard to Brockton High School.

