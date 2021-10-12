How to prevent winter house fires
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
A wildfire north of Santa Barbara exploded in size on Monday, triggering evacuation orders and forcing the closure of a major Central California highway.The big picture: The uncontained Alisal Fire ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday afternoon and grew to 2,000 acres by nighttime. 30–35 mph winds with gusts up to 70 mph propelled the blaze across 2,000 acres, crossing Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach, officials said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.
PG&E says it may shut off power to about 25,000 customers in California beginning on Monday due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.
Strong winds pushing through Central California are leaving some destruction in their paths.
National Hurricane Center tracking two disturbances in Caribbean
Tropical Storm Pamela quickly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday,, and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 400 miles (645 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan on Monday night and was moving north-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ottawa, Streator and Pontiac have a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. with wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were covered by the tornado watch, forecasters said. A marine warning for possible water ...
About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Get market news worthy of your
His brother was found dead in September near the park’s second-largest lake.
Huntington Beach and the oil industry have been intertwined for more than a century. Derricks used to line the beach.
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.
“That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest storm system on the move.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It started with one defenseless kitten wandering in a circle by itself on Lake Ida road. “I pulled over and picked her up,” said Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale. “She was so tiny, she needed to be fed formula. Once I brought her home and she stayed.” She took in another stray the next year, but one commissioner can rescue only so many stray cats when thousands ...
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Oct. 10-11, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.
More than 12,000 North Texas customers were without power Monday after storms pounded the area, according to Oncor.