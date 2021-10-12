How to prevent winter house fires

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Pamela quickly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday,, and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 400 miles (645 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan on Monday night and was moving north-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.