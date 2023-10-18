‘This is a preventable disaster’; King County launches gun violence office

SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Executive Dow Constantine on Tuesday announced the formation of the new Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

During his announcement in Skyway, Constantine shared the plan will receive $13.5 million taxpayer dollars.

"The maddening truth of all this of course is we’re not fighting an inevitable disaster, but a preventable disaster," said Constantine.

King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall spoke at the news conference as well. She highlighted alarming gun violence statistics throughout the region.

Data collected by King County shows the numbers are up across the board. Shot fired incidents increased 17%. The number of shooting victims jumped 55%. Most shockingly, the number of fatal shooting victims has skyrocketed, up 76%.

According to the county executive’s office, the millions of dollars dedicated to the new office will bankroll what they call "community violence intervention" in Burien, Skyway and Kent. This new initiative is in line with an office launched by the White House a few weeks ago.