Preventing car thefts in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rash of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in Scranton prompted police to take an extraordinary step; give away car locks.

The Scranton Police Department has more than 200 wheel locks they are giving out to certain Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners who live in Scranton.

It’s free to get one and putting it on your car is simple.

Scranton Police say they have one goal with this bright yellow wheel lock: Keep specific Kia and Hyundai cars from being stolen.

“It’s a physical, tangible, deterrent,” said Scranton Police Corporal Rich Iannuzzo.

And it can be applied within minutes.

“It’s quite simple. The hooks on it go on the steering wheel and the top of the steering wheel and when it’s pulled out it locks in place,” Corporal Iannuzzo explained.

The wheel lock, which limits the wheel from full range of motion is intended to prevent exactly what happened to Stefanie Antonova just two days before Christmas.

“I was out with a couple of friends. I came home around 10 11 o clock to realize that my car is missing and at first, I was very shocked because I thought it would never happen to me. I was left without a car for a week and a half and still, to this day, I don’t have a car,” said Antonova.

The car showed up near a friend of Antonova’s home. Antonova says when she got there, it was damaged and the bottom of the steering wheel was torn apart.

Antonova showed me just how vulnerable her car was and how easy it was for the thieves to start it using just a phone charger.

“It can happen at any point in the day or night,” Antonova said.

According to the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority, Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Sonata are among the top 10 most stolen car brands in Pennsylvania.

Right now, Antonova is in the process of looking for a new car. A Kia might be an option and the wheel locks are making her feel safe about this not happening again.

“It will definitely make me feel safer and more at ease. It’s not a joke until it happens to you. You don’t know how it truly feels until it done to you,” Antonova explained.

And even with a free safety measure like a wheel lock, it’s important to remember the basics.

“Maintain your vehicle as far as where it’s parked, check on it frequently. Don’t leave it running, take the key fob with you. Keep it locked,” Corporal Iannuzzo said.

Car makers Kia and Hyundai donated the department the locks for certain models that are more prone to being stolen.

To qualify, you have to show proof of residency in Scranton and vehicle registration.

