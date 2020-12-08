Preventing Fraud During the Holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity theft is always a threat for consumers, but cybercriminals are especially active during the holiday season. As you gear up for your end-of-year spending, which is occurring more and more online, it's crucial to take steps to protect yourself and your information as much as possible. There's no surefire way to stop all fraud, but here are some steps you can take to limit your vulnerabilities and make it harder for criminals to take advantage of you, from myFICO.

(PRNewsfoto/myFICO)
(PRNewsfoto/myFICO)

For more loan and credit education, visit myFICO's blog at https://www.myfico.com/credit-education/blog.

Vet Your Emails

Phishing is the practice of sending fraudulent emails that look similar to ones sent from legitimate sources. These emails are designed to trick you into divulging personal information that thieves can use to gain access to your accounts, open new accounts in your name and more.

In some cases, phishing emails may include links or attachments that trigger a download of malware when you click on them. Once this occurs, the hackers can take over your computer and steal information found on it.

Here are some ways to identify and combat phishing emails:

  • Don't give out information: Phishing emails generally ask for information, such as a password, Social Security number or credit card number, that you wouldn't normally give through that channel. Contact the company directly to see if the request is valid.

  • Don't let your emotions betray you: A fraudulent message may try to create urgency by telling you that your account has been compromised or there's some other problem that needs to be addressed immediately. This can be scary, but it's crucial that you verify before sharing any information.

  • Look for differences: Phishing emails may look similar to an email from a source you trust, but there may be some minor differences, such as a less professional-looking format, some misspelled words or poor grammar.

  • Don't open attachments: They may provide a "coupon" that requires you to download an attachment, but it's uncommon for retailers to add attachments to their emails. Also, if the email includes a link, hover your cursor over it, and your browser will show you the address (which you can use to verify its source).

  • Check the address: Phishing emails may have an email address from a different domain, making it an easy way to spot and avoid fraudulent messages.

Note that some phishing attacks can also occur over text message, so follow these same steps to protect your identity.

Safeguard Your Online Accounts

If identity thieves can't get hold of your personal information, they may try to steal your credit or debit card information instead.

If you shop online regularly, you likely have accounts with a long list of retailers. If you use the same password for many or all of them and a hacker manages to steal that information, you could be giving them free rein to log in and make purchases across several accounts.

There are a few things you can do to protect your online accounts from criminals:

  • Use multi-factor authentication: With this security measure, the retailer will either send you an email or a text message when you or anyone else tries to log in from an unknown device. So if you receive a message and you didn't try to log in, you'll know that someone might be trying to commit fraud.

  • Create unique passwords: One of the best practices for online activity, in general, is to use a different password for each online account you have—and preferably a long combination of letters, numbers and special characters. The longer the better! It can be challenging to keep track of so many passwords. You can use a password manager or other tools to help you keep track of them.

  • Limit your payment methods: Even with all of your precautionary measures, it's still possible for hackers to get into one of your accounts. To limit how much damage they can do, try to limit how many payment methods you keep on file with each retailer. That way, you'll only need to cancel one or two credit or debit cards instead of several.

With some banks, you can also set up virtual card numbers that you can use for individual retailers. These numbers are tied to your credit card account, but don't reveal the real card number. That way, if someone uses one of your virtual numbers, you can simply cancel that number instead of your original account.

Shop Online Securely

If you're not careful, hackers can take advantage of unsecure connections—typically the network you're using or the website itself—to steal your information.

If you're on a public Wi-Fi network that anyone can use, such as the one provided by a coffee shop, airport or retailer, use a virtual private network (VPN) to secure your connection when you're online.

There are some free VPN services, but they may try to make money in other ways, such as selling your data to third parties or using advertisements. If you want to avoid that and can't afford a paid service, try to avoid making purchases or handling personal information when you're on public networks.

Even if you're on a VPN or your home's Wi-Fi network, hackers may still be able to "eavesdrop" on your connection with a website if the site itself isn't secure. An easy way to determine this is to check the address bar. If the website's address begins with HTTPS, you're good. If not, it'll say HTTP instead. Always avoid providing any personal or payment information on a website that isn't secure.

Stop Porch Pirates in Their Tracks

While online security is crucial during the holidays, there's still a threat that someone will steal your packages off your porch. Depending on where you live and the courier you use, there are a few ways you can protect yourself from this form of theft:

  • Buy a security camera: If you can afford it, buying a security camera or using a smart video doorbell may deter some porch pirates from trying to steal your stuff. It's not a guarantee, though.

  • Receive deliveries at work: If your employer allows it, consider having your packages delivered to you at your place of employment, so they don't sit on your porch for hours until you get home.

  • Ask for help: If you have a neighbor who is home during the day, ask them if they would mind grabbing your package for you and keeping it until you can pick it up.

  • Opt-out of delivery: Some couriers, including USPS, FedEx and UPS, may give you the option to have your packages held at their location, where you can pick it up as soon as it's available.

Some of these approaches may make the process of receiving packages less convenient, but it can prevent a difficult situation when a retailer is unwilling to replace the stolen items.

The Bottom Line

Becoming a victim of fraud can not only ruin the festive mood of the holidays, but it can also have long-lasting credit and financial consequences. As a result, it's essential to keep fraud prevention strategies in mind as you shop online and take steps to protect the things you buy once they've been delivered.

Again, there's no way to eliminate the potential of fraud entirely, but using these and other fraud prevention tips can help reduce your exposure significantly. And remember that monitoring your credit report is great way to help catch fraud if it happens to you. Periodically reviewing credit reports can help you find out if anything strange or unexpected is happening. Nipping identity theft or credit misuse in the bud could help you avoid losing a few dollars or a large sum of money, as well as well as having to rebuild your credit health.

About myFICO

myFICO makes it easy to understand your credit with FICO® Scores, credit reports and alerts from all 3 bureaus. myFICO is the consumer division of FICO– get your FICO Scores from the people that make the FICO Scores. For more information, visit https://www.myfico.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preventing-fraud-during-the-holidays-301187606.html

SOURCE myFICO

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Pfizer's CEO says skipping the second dose of its coronavirus vaccine would be 'a very big mistake,' despite data suggesting partial protection from a single shot

    The vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, as long as people get both doses.

  • Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

    Israeli police said Monday that private security guards shot and wounded an unarmed Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the West Bank. In a statement, police said the guards at the Qalandia crossing ordered the man to stop. Amateur video captured by a passerby and shown on Israel's Channel 13 TV showed the man falling down after being shot, then hopping toward the security men and being shot again.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Rudy Giuliani's admittance to hospital with Covid-19 complicates Trump drive to challenge election

    Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge his election defeat have been further impeded after Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer leading the drive, was hospitalised with coronavirus. Mr Giuliani, the former New York mayor and close confidant of the US president, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC on Sunday night. The 76-year-old was reportedly showing mild symptoms after his positive Covid-19 test as doctors monitored his health. Mr Trump said on Monday that Mr Giuliani did not have a temperature. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Mr Giuliani tweeted on Sunday evening. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs is suing the Trump lawyer who said he should be shot

    Fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs is suing President's Trump lawyer who said he should be shot — and he has a message for Republicans facing similar abuse.As the head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Krebs had been debunking claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, leading Trump to fire him last month. Krebs continued speaking out, prompting Trump's campaign lawyer Joe diGenova to tell the right-wing TV network Newsmax that Krebs should be "taken out at dawn and shot." On Tuesday, Krebs sued diGenova, the Trump campaign, and Newsmax for defamation and emotional distress, claiming they've been working together to harm Krebs.In his lawsuit, Krebs seeks monetary damages and for Newsmax to take the video down. The lawsuit then says Trump, his lawyers, and NewsMax have organized "a calculated and pernicious conspiracy" aimed at defaming Krebs and other Republicans who stand up to Trump's false claims. "Newsmax disseminates and amplifies the campaign's and DiGenova's attacks on perceived political threats and allegations of election stealing," leading to "endorsements" from Trump and, in return, boosted ratings and more money for Newsmax, the lawsuit says.Krebs told The New York Times that his lawsuit is a message to fellow Republicans, telling them not to be "intimidated into silence." "We need to make it clear that these behaviors are not acceptable in a civil society," he added.More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • Ohio law enforcement alleges that Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed after waving a gun. His family say he was only holding a sandwich.

    A Franklin County sheriff's deputy identified as Jason Meade shot Casey Goodson while he was at his home's front door on December 4.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Tuesday's 'safe harbor' deadline essentially ends Trump's doomed election challenges

    President Trump's janky legal and political campaign to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden through the courts and state legislatures effectively dies Tuesday, when the "safe harbor" deadline presumptively locks in certified vote counts. As of Monday night, 47 states and the District of Columbia have certified their results, giving Biden electoral votes to spare, according to Reuters' tally. When the Electoral College formally casts ballots on Dec. 14, Biden should have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.Under the 1887 Electoral Count Act, each state's slate of electors chosen by the "safe harbor" date " is final and presumptively cannot be challenged in court or in Congress," CNN's Elie Honig explains. "The states are not required to finalize their electoral votes by the safe harbor date — but if they do, those determinations are protected by federal law," so this "should effectively extinguish any dying embers of hope even for the last few remaining election denialists.""Trump's legal team publicly says the safe harbor deadline is meaningless and they'll simply disregard it," since it isn't enshrined in the Constitution, Politico reports. "But the campaign's legal filings tell another story," and "as Trump attempts to bludgeon his way to a second term, judges and lawyers for both sides have also treated the safe-harbor deadline as a cause for urgency." There will still be a bit of drama as Trump allies in Congress challenge the final results Jan. 6, and Trump may have other reasons for publicly keeping up his losing fight.> Per its FEC report yesterday, Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election have cost his campaign about $8.8 million so far, including about $2.3 million on lawyers. > > But they've helped him raise $207 million. https://t.co/lYZ63XODg8 https://t.co/3eR3uB1WYJ> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020But "Trump's allies have increasingly acknowledged their losing legal hand," Politico reports, and the accumulating losses "have all underscored a reality that seems to be sinking in inside Trump's orbit: It's over."More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

  • The Taliban are megarich – here's where they get the money they use to wage war in Afghanistan

    The Taliban militants of Afghanistan have grown richer and more powerful since their fundamentalist Islamic regime was toppled by U.S. forces in 2001. In the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, the Taliban reportedly brought in US$1.6 billion, according to Mullah Yaqoob, son of the late Taliban spiritual leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, who revealed the Taliban’s income sources in a confidential report commissioned by NATO and later obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.In comparison, the Afghan government brought in $5.55 billion during the same period. The government is now in peace talks with the Taliban, seeking to end their 19-year insurgency.I study the Taliban’s finances as an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies. Here’s where their money comes from. 1\. Drugs – $416 millionAfghanistan accounted for approximately 84% of global opium production over the past five years, according to the United Nation’s World Drug Report 2020. Much of those illicit drug profits go to the Taliban, which manage opium in areas under their control. The group imposes a 10% tax on every link in the drug production chain, according to a 2008 report from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent research organization in Kabul. That includes the Afghan farmers who cultivate poppy, the main ingredient in opium, the labs that convert it into a drug and the traders who move the final product out of country. 2\. Mining – $400 million to $464 millionMining iron ore, marble, copper, gold, zinc and other metals and rare-earth minerals in mountainous Afghanistan is an increasingly lucrative business for the Taliban. Both small-scale mineral-extraction operations and big Afghan mining companies pay Taliban militants to allow them to keep their businesses running. Those who don’t pay have faced death threats.According to the Taliban’s Stones and Mines Commission, or Da Dabaro Comisyoon, the group earns $400 million a year from mining. NATO estimates that figure higher, at $464 million – up from just $35 million in 2016. 3\. Extortion and taxes – $160 millionLike a government, the Taliban tax people and industries in the growing swath of Afghanistan under their control. They even issue official receipts of tax payment.“Taxed” industries include mining operations, media, telecommunications and development projects funded by international aid. Drivers are also charged for using highways in Taliban-controlled regions, and shopkeepers pay the Taliban for the right to do business. The group also imposes a traditional Islamic form of taxation called “ushr” – which is a 10% tax on a farmer’s harvest – and “zakat,” a 2.5% wealth tax. According to Mullah Yaqoob, tax revenues – which may also be considered extortion – bring in around $160 million annually. Since some of those taxed are poppy growers, there could be some financial overlap between tax revenue and drug revenue. 4\. Charitable donations – $240 millionThe Taliban receive covert financial contributions from private donors and international institutions across the globe. Many Taliban donations are from charities and private trusts located in Persian Gulf countries, a region historically sympathetic to the group’s religious insurgency. Those donations add up to about $150 million to $200 million each year, according to the Afghanistan Center for Research and Policy Studies. These charities are on the U.S. Treasurey Department’s list of groups that finance terrorism. Private citizens from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran and some Persian Gulf nations also help finance the Taliban, contributing another $60 million annually to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, according to American counterterrorism agencies. 5\. Exports – $240 millionIn part to launder illicit money, the Taliban import and export various everyday consumer goods, according to the United Nations Security Council. Known business affiliates include the multinational Noorzai Brothers Limited, which imports auto parts and sells reassembled vehicles and spare automobile parts.The Taliban’s net income from exports is thought to be around $240 million a year. This figure includes the export of poppy and looted minerals, so there may be financial overlap with drug revenue and mining revenue. 6\. Real estate – $80 millionThe Taliban own real estate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and potentially other countries, according to Mullah Yaqoob and the Pakistani TV Channel SAMAA. Yaqoob told NATO annual real estate revenue is around $80 million. 7\. Specific countriesAccording to BBC reporting, a classified CIA report estimated in 2008 that the Taliban had received $106 million from foreign sources, in particular from the Gulf states.Today, the governments of Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are all believed to bankroll the Taliban, according to numerous U.S. and international sources. Experts say these funds could amount to as much as $500 million a year, but it is difficult to put an exact figure on this income stream. Building a peacetime budgetFor nearly 20 years, the Taliban’s great wealth has financed mayhem, destruction and death in Afghanistan. To battle its insurgency, the Afghan government also spends heavily on war, often at the expense of basic public services and economic development.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]A peace agreement in Afghanistan would allow the government to redirect its scarce resources. The government might also see substantial new revenue flow in from legal sectors now dominated by the Taliban, such as mining. Stability is additionally expected to attract foreign investment in the country, helping the government end its dependence on donors like the United States and the European Union.There are many reasons to root for peace in war-scarred Afghanistan. Its financial health is one of them.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hanif Sufizada, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * How a troop drawdown in Afghanistan signals American weakness and could send Afghan allies into the Taliban’s arms * After US and Taliban sign accord, Afghanistan must prepare for peaceHanif Sufizada does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • South Korea to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses but sees no need to hurry

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year but it would not hurry inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects. Its cautious approach comes as the country of almost 52 million people battles surging COVID-19 infections that health authorities say threaten to overwhelm the medical system. Other countries are moving ahead to grant emergency use approval for the vaccines in a bid to contain virus transmission.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.

  • Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon would rather joke about Rudy Giuliani's farts than his COVID

    "On Sunday, President Trump announced over Twitter that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "When the news broke, the coronavirus was like, 'Dammit, I knew I should have worn a mask!' I hope Rudy's okay -- when they did his nasal swab, it came out black." Still, "Rudy says he's feeling good and will be back to embarrassing himself on camera in no time," he added, a point Tariq Trotter highlighted with his Giuliani Bingo card.Meanwhile, "a doctor is warning that COVID could actually cause erectile dysfunction," Fallon noted. "So between their COVID vaccine and Viagra, Pfizer's about to make it rain."The Late Show had an alternate drug to fight COVID erectile dysfunction, Putonamasc."As much as you might have some schadenfreude about this thing, Rudy Giuliani testing positive for COVID-19 is a terrifying new development," Trevor Noah deadpanned at The Daily Show. "Up until now, we didn't think that dead guys could even get corona. But look, we all wish Rudy Giuliani a speedy recovery. I want him to get back to the days when his hair was melting off of his head. Nobody wants to make jokes about Rudy having a deadly disease. What we want is to make jokes about how Rudy farted on camera at an election hearing -- like, full-on trumpet blast." He showed the clip. "It was so loud," Noah said. "It sounded like his butt was demanding a recount of his lunch. Although to be fair, that fart is no worse than any of the other legal arguments Trump's campaign has made so far.""This COVID test is the only positive thing to come out of Rudy Giuliani in four years," Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "He claims he's feeling good, he claims he's recovering quickly, he's feasting on the blood of newborn babies in the maternity ward." Giuliani has somehow "gone from America's mayor to America's sprayer, and you know if somebody made this story up, we'd say it was too much," he said, running through Giuliani's eventful past six weeks, concluding: "Nov. 2, he farts loudly during a pretend election hearing in Michigan. And here we are now on Dec. 7, and Count Flatula has the coronavirus. Have we ever seen a streak like this?" Kimmel turned that into a TV lawyer show. Watch below. More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

  • Iran says US 'got the message' on tense exchanges in Gulf

    Iran said Monday it was glad the United States “got the message” and modified its behavior in the Persian Gulf, after the top U.S. Navy official in the region said his forces had reached a state of deterrence with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea. “Unfortunately, the U.S. has often had an unprofessional approach toward Iran’s navy,” he said. Paparo, who oversees the Navy's 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, said the two sides had reached a state of “uneasy deterrence” and that he had a “healthy respect” for Iran's regular navy and the naval forces of its Revolutionary Guard.

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • We just got our best look yet at the side effects of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Here's what you should expect if you get the shot.

    New detailed data released Tuesday indicated Pfizer's vaccine had no major safety concerns but could cause temporary and minor side effects.