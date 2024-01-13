Preventing frozen pipes: The dos and don’ts

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — With bone-chilling cold temperatures in the near-term forecast, experts said now is the time to make certain you are taking precautions to prevent pipes from freezing.

Water pipes that are exposed to cold temperatures can freeze quickly in temperatures below 20-degrees.

Most plumbers agree that the No. 1 thing you can do to prevent pipes from freezing is to keep the inside of your house warm, at or above 65-degrees, even if you are away and the home is unoccupied.

Among the most vulnerable pipes are those to an outdoor water faucet.

Hardware stores sell covers that can be placed over the faucet itself to prevent direct exposure to the cold, but Greg McMillen, the training director for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 219 in Akron, said it is wise to go even farther.

“Most of the time on the inside of your house there’s going to be a shutoff valve feeding that water line and you are going to want to make sure that’s closed and your hose is disconnected and that your water is drained out,” said McMillen.

He admitted to finding out the hard way himself.

“I did not prep my water line that I hook my hose on the outside before and it did freeze and crack and it turned out to be quite a mess,” said McMillen.

Fortunately, because he is a plumber, he said he was able to quickly diagnose the problem and address it.

“I caught it almost instantaneously and knew exactly what to do and fix it properly. If it had been somebody else then absolutely they are gong to have an insurance claim, I would imagine. It’s probably a fairly common thing with this type of weather coming, given the climate that we have,” he added.

Pipes that are exposed to outside walls can also be shielded with insulation that is available at most hardware stores where you can also find heat tape which can be wrapped around pipes to keep them warm.

Many plumbers recommend leaving a constant stream of water dripping from a faucet to keep water flowing through the pipes, describing the stream as a pencil lead-sized flow.

But McMillen sees that as a last resort.

“If none of the other things we talked about are a feasible solution, shutting off the water or insulating it or keeping from exposed climate, then absolutely that would be the last resort,” said McMillen.

Some experts suggest opening cabinet doors under sinks to allow for an easier flow of warm air from the house to pipes under the counter, which are next to an exterior wall.

But again, McMillen sees that as something that might not make much of a difference unless the situation is desperate.

If you do believe that a pipe is frozen, experts recommend warming it with either a hair dryer or a heat gun as opposed to a propane torch, which can start a fire.

But if you do believe you have a frozen pipe, McMillen said you should make certain it is not ruptured before you start warming it.

“I would say the first thing you should do is find out if you actually have a burst or a crack in your line because if you do, you don’t want to thaw that out necessarily until you have a plan for how you are going to fix it,” he said.

If you do find you have a ruptured pipe, he suggested everyone should know where the main shutoff valve is in their home. He noted that when water is flowing out of a pipe, even a small pipe, it can do a tremendous amount of damage in a very short period of time.

If that happens, the repairs can be costly.

“I would say at the point where you have a water leak from a frozen line, you probably would want to call a plumber and somebody who is going to have an availability. But in an emergency, most of the time it’s not a normal … nine-to-five call. You are going to pay a premium if you don’t take precautions because it’s something you need fixed immediately,” said McMillen.

“The worst part is: So if it does freeze and crack, when it does unfreeze, then you are going to have full water pressure and you are going to have a big flood,” said McMillen

As if the headaches and costly repairs are not enough incentive to take precautions, the Federal Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking said insurance may not cover any of it, especially if you do not take precautions.

Regarding the prevention of freezing pipes, the agency says:

“Most homeowner and commercial property insurance policies, in general, will cover damage from a frozen pipe that bursts. Coverage usually exists if the policy contains the following or similar language: Coverage is provided when it is determined damage resulted from a “sudden and accidental” discharge from a plumbing source or system (please check your policy for the exact language). There is, however, one caveat—your insurance policy may not respond if it appears you neglected to take the proper steps to safeguard your property. Your policy usually requires that heat be maintained within the property, and some policies require that you maintain a certain temperature, even if the property is vacant, occupied or unoccupied. You may not be eligible for insurance coverage for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, automatic fire protection or household appliances if it can be determined that the insured did not take precautions to maintain the property to prevent freezing.”

