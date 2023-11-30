Preventing Violence: Talking with your teen after string of Valley teen deaths

TechCrunch

SpaceX is known for its vertical integration, but one component it’s been outsourcing is parachutes -- until earlier this month, when the company quietly acquired parachute vendor Pioneer Aerospace after its parent company went bankrupt. This is the second known acquisition for SpaceX, which acquired small satellite startup Swarm in 2021 for a $524 million mostly-stock deal. Pioneer is coming much more cheaply: SpaceX has snapped it up for just $2.2 million, according to a bankruptcy filing by Pioneer’s parent company in Florida.