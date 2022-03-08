First Drive: 2022 Kia EV6 Debuts With Plenty of Power and Engaging Handling

This comely new model is a stylish and high-tech addition to the EV market

2022 Kia EV6

By Jon Linkov

The 2022 Kia EV6 is the automaker’s first electric vehicle that has been developed purely as an EV, without a gasoline-powered counterpart. The EV6 has its own unique look, driving dynamics, interior styling, and dimensions.

Even though the dual-motor versions provide all-wheel drive, this isn’t a go-anywhere SUV. It’s closer to a large hatchback or a sportback-type vehicle. Keeping true with the rest of Kia’s vehicle lineup, the EV6 has a sportier, more aggressive appearance than the similar Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The EV6’s 114-inch wheelbase (the distance between the center of the front wheels and the center of the rear wheels) is the same as Kia’s three-row SUV, the Telluride. That means that the EV6 is larger in reality than it might look in photos, and interior room is maximized.

Pricing starts at $40,900 for the standard range, rear-wheel-drive EV6 Light that has an EPA estimated range of 232 miles. The long-range, RWD versions have an estimated 310 miles of range. The EV6 line is topped by the $55,900 long-range, all-wheel-drive EV6 GT-Line, which has a 274-mile estimated range. While this is the version that we rented from Kia, we will be buying an AWD EV6 Wind, which starts at $50,900 and also has a 274-mile estimated range.

What we rented: 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD

Powertrain: 320-hp, dual electric motors; 77.4 kWh battery; 1-speed direct drive; AWD

MSRP: $55,900

Options: GT-Line Suede Seat Package, $295

Destination fee: $1,215

Total cost: $57,410 (before available $7,500 federal tax incentive)

CR's Take

The EV6 is sleek-looking in and out, and sporty to drive. Handling is athletic and the ride is firm, yet civilized. The cabin is roomy and uncluttered. The EV6 also packs impressive technology, such as an 800-volt electric architecture that allows a charging ability of 350 kW in DC-fast charging public places. It has an 11-kW onboard charger that allows owners who have installed an EV charger to charge at home on a 48-ampere circuit, maximizing speed. Optional equipment includes an augmented reality head-up display that projects the speed, turn by turn directions, speed limit signs, and advanced driving assist features when drivers use the built-in navigation system. Based on our initial experience, we think the Kia is a viable competitor to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y, and the Volkswagen ID.4.

2022 Kia EV6 interior

Photo: John Powers/Consumer Reports

What We Like

Quick: The EV6’s instantaneous power delivery makes it very quick off of the line. Yes, we’ve said the same about most EVs (the Audi e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4 are notable exceptions) and will probably say it with future ones we drive, test, and review. But because EVs can deliver all of their torque immediately, it’s easy to quickly accelerate away from a stop, be it from a traffic light or pulling out into traffic from a side street. A number of drivers noted that the EV6 lacks the continued pull of many EVs, and feels as if it begins to run out of steam above 50 mph or so.

Drive time: The general consensus over our brief time with the EV6 is that it is engaging to drive, no doubt helped by the fact that its wheelbase is 4 inches shorter than that of the similar Hyundai. Overall, it’s quick and nimble, and the rear-wheel-drive bias in power delivery gives the driver the ability to have some fun by using the throttle to steer the Kia out of corners.

Show me the way: While the infotainment system is reminiscent of other Kia models, it adds a screen that displays the EV6’s range. It shows an EV6 on the road and highlights the overall range with and without the climate system in operation. It could be called gimmicky, but it’s a very clear representation of the toll that using the heat (in our case, given winter temperatures at our Connecticut test track) or air conditioning can take on the EV6’s range.

Choose your own regen: We appreciated that Kia makes it easy for the driver to increase or decrease the amount of regenerative braking on the fly via steering wheel paddles. For instance, you can opt for the least amount of regen and make the car feel like a normal car when driving. But when you’re coasting during a long downhill, you can squeeze the left paddle for more regen, capturing that braking energy and transferring it back into the battery. Some EVs require diving into a settings menu to perform this function.

Bonus bin: With each new EV design comes a new spin on how to use all the available space. There’s no need in an EV for a big, wide tunnel that hides the transmission or drivetrain and takes up a ton of interior room. With the Kia there is a lot of room in a shallow storage tray directly in front of and under the center console. It’s a great place to put purses and bags, and even allows larger food containers to sit flat on the floor. There are even hooks for bag handles. Of course, you don’t want anything that can slide over to the driver’s side and interfere with operating the brake and throttle.

Pull-up handle: While it may not be a key design element, the top of the front seats behind the head restraint can serve as a grab handle. This can make it easier for people with compromised mobility to lift themselves off the seat and out of the car.

2022 Kia EV6 rear 3/4 view

Photo: John Powers/Consumer Reports

What We Don't Like

Split-use controls: Every iteration of Hyundai/Kia products seems to move away from useful and more toward trendy. In the EV6 the volume and tuning knobs double as the temperature knobs for the driver and passenger, respectively. You have to press a tiny, poorly labeled “button” with no feedback in order to switch between functions. Somehow, Hyundai figured out how to include separate controls for both media and climate functions in the Ioniq 5. In addition, some of our drivers kept inadvertently turning on and off the seat heat and ventilation controls, because their position at the leading edge of the console between the seats is a natural spot to rest your right hand while using the row of buttons below the touch screen. We do like that the driving mode selector is on the steering wheel, rather than on the center console or in a spot that requires the driver to divert their attention from the road.

Styling impact on comfort and cargo: The EV6’s sloping roofline and rakish styling have an impact on passenger and cargo space. Hyundai’s longer, more upright Ioniq5 feels a lot more comfortable than the EV6, as if the interior has more volume. Some testers felt as if they were sitting too high when driving, because of how close they were to the headliner. That sloping roofline also cut into rear-seat headroom, even for average-height adults. And that roofline, combined with the angle of the rear hatch, cuts into cargo space as well.

Cargo space is further impacted by the lack of storage in the front trunk (or frunk), where the engine would reside. Automakers such as Audi, Ford, and Tesla carve out additional storage in this area, but in the EV6 and Ioniq 5 this area is filled with high voltage components and cooling system hardware for the electric powertrain.

Outward visibility: The view out to the front is ok, but it gets more challenging as you try to look out to the side and back of the Kia. The door pillars (also known as B-pillars) are thick, which can make it a challenge for the driver to glance over their left shoulder to look for a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist when changing lanes. In addition, the downward slope of the roofline, combined with the rising beltline, results in small rear side windows and a very small back window. All of this forces the driver to really rely on the blind spot warning and backup camera when changing lanes or reversing.

About that rear window: Just like with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, we noticed an odd phenomenon: The rear window would get dirty after driving, particularly in inclement weather. If only there was something that could be done about it . . . Oh, right. A rear wiper. For some unknown reason, the EV6 (and Ioniq5) lacks a rear window wiper, and one isn’t listed as an extra-cost option.

The dealer experience: While not an issue unique to the EV6, buyers should keep in mind how dealer markups will impact their purchase. The starting price of the EV6 sounds nice: about $33,000 after figuring in the $7,500 federal tax incentive. But there are so many unknowns. Will your local dealer even sell the EV6 (not all are authorized to do so)? If they do, what are they going to charge you? For example, we had to pay a $5,000 premium to get our EV6. For a consumer, that nearly wipes out the tax incentive.

What We'll Keep an Eye On

Rear seat: There’s a good amount of legroom in the rear seats, as if they’re in the “premium economy” section of an airplane. The leg space is helped out by the thin, sculpted backs of the driver and passenger seats. That doesn’t mean all is good back there. Even average-height passengers commented on how low the roof felt, and how their hair would touch the headliner. The only way to get under-leg support is to sit with your legs stretched out; pull your feet back and all thigh support vanishes. Plus, the cushions are flat, further reducing any back or leg support.

Ride comfort: While the EV6 is on the firm side, particularly compared with the Ioniq 5, some of that can be chalked up to the 20-inch wheels and tires on our rented sample. The ride was still far better than the roughest-riding EVs, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The EV6 we’re buying will have 19-inch wheels and tires, which may soften the ride a bit. Even with those bigger wheels, the Kia is composed over most road imperfections.

Interior quality and materials: Our rented EV6 is the GT-Line trim, which comes with extra-snazzy materials, such as a suede seat package, special interior accent lighting, a sport design heated vegan-leather steering wheel, and alloy pedals. The general design and curved screens give the EV6 an upscale flair. But it’s not enough for a $60,000 price tag. One CR tester said the quality “doesn’t feel far off from cheaper Kia models like the Sorento.”

For example, the windshield roof pillars are plastic instead of wrapped in a softer material, there’s a lot of shiny plastic throughout, and the storage bins are unlined and have rough edges. While the front-door window sills are padded, the rear ones are not. It will be interesting to see what our Wind trim level will look and feel like, and how it compares with our Ioniq 5. Right now, the Hyundai seems like a sleek Mac computer, while the Kia is more like a gaming laptop: cool colors and graphics, but a thin feel.

EV-ness: Of course, we’ll be looking closely at how long it takes to charge our own EV6 and what the difference is between displayed and actual range, depending on factors such as weather and driving style. We’ll also be on the lookout to see if the Kia’s motorized charging door is impacted by cold weather or icing, depending on how much longer winter hangs around the Northeast.

Safety and Driver Assistance Systems

The EV6 comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic warning, lane keeping assistance, safe exit assist, and a driver monitoring system. All trims have adaptive cruise control, a convenience in stop-and-go traffic. GT-Line versions like our rented sample car also get surround view and blind spot view cameras as well as an augmented reality head-up display. This latter feature will project instructions for changing lanes and making turns onto the windshield when the built-in navigation system is in use.

2022 Kia EV6 top view

Photo: Kia





