Preview of Adele's concert special and interview with Oprah Winfrey
Adele is back on the stage for a CBS concert special. The singer-songwriter talks with Oprah Winfrey and performs never-before-heard songs from her new album, "30," as well as old favorites. "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King joined CBSN to talk more about "Adele One Night Only," airing Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS and Paramount+.