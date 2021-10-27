Preview: A former inmate is now a GOP contender for 95th House District

David Wilson, a Republican candidate for House of Delegates, admits to being in prison for carjacking and abduction.

Growing up on the Peninsula, Wilson says he was a troubled teen. A lack of direction quickly saddled him with a sizable rap sheet, including charges that landed him in state penitentiary in 2002, online court records say.

Nearly two decades later, Wilson works as a mentor in some of the troubled places he grew up, and started Us 4 Us, a youth violence prevention nonprofit.

Wilson, 40, hopes to build on his recent achievements with a loftier goal — to represent the 95th House District, which mostly includes Newport News’ Southeast Community. The seat is now held by Del. Marcia “Cia” Price, D-Newport News.

If elected, one of Wilson’s top priorities is to sponsor legislation for the André Alert, which would create an immediate alert system for missing disabled people. It’s named for André Grady, a wheelchair-bound man found dead inside a crawl space after being missing for more than a day.

Wilson decided to run because after all he’s been through, he still sees in the Southeast Community “poverty, violence, failing schools, underserved people and arrogant politicians in charge,” and wants to make a difference.

“I’m a person who has a past. I haven’t always been a perfect person, but I am a person who changed his life and tried to be better than I once was,” he said. “It’s not about (political) party to me. It’s about policies.”

Price, 41, also runs a nonprofit, the Virginia Black Leadership Organizing Collaborative and has a background in biology, philosophy and religious studies. The incumbent is the daughter of Newport News Mayor McKinley Price and the niece of U.S. Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D-Newport News. She has served in the General Assembly since 2016 and seeks a fourth term.

She serves on the Health, Welfare, and Institutions Committee and the Public Safety Committee, among others. Price has a strong focus on programs for housing, fighting unfair evictions and behavioral health.

Story continues

“When we are facing significant problems like gun violence, hunger, homelessness, etc., everyone can and should play a part,” Price said via email. “Everyone can pick a lane and do their best work to make a difference.”

During January special session, Price sponsored the Voting Rights Act of Virginia which became a law in July. Regarding creating legislation in response to Andre Grady, Price said she is open to working with anyone who wants to make positive change.

“What happened ... was a horrific tragedy,” Price said. “But the legislation has to be well-vetted, achievable and done in a responsible way.”

I can relate

Wilson said his mother tried to get him some help when he was placed in The Commonwealth ChalleNGe Youth Academy at 16. The academy is a youth intervention program and there Wilson earned a general education diploma, but it only helped somewhat.

He again began to rack up smaller charges in the criminal justice system, including weapons possession, though most were dismissed. Wilson served two terms in the Virginia prison system: May 2002 to April 2009 and again Feb. 25, 2014, to March 6, 2015, according to Virginia Department of Corrections records.

He was incarcerated at Red Onion State Prison during his first term. Wilson said he was placed in solidarity confinement, which gave him a lot of time to read and to think. Wilson was discharged from Red Onion in 2009 but ended up back in jail for another offense — writing bad checks. When released a second time, Wilson began mentoring.

“I knew my background was relatable to most teens and that they would listen to me because I was authentic,” Wilson said via email. “I started with the worst kids that everyone else had gave up on and had some success.”

Both candidates have passionate stances on gun violence, but Wilson scoffed at gun legislation as a sustainable solution.

“Coming from the streets I know that gun legislation and restrictions on legal gun owners don’t stop crime in Black communities because majority of the guns used in crimes are illegal anyway,” he said in an email. “It’s just an easy political move that doesn’t do anything to really end the wars in the streets.”

One solution, he said, is to create programs that young people are interest in, such as entrepreneurship, video game creation, music production and graphic design, and not just sports programs.

Price said gun violence prevention always has been a top priority for her. Last year, when the balance of power shifted, the Democratically controlled legislature passed historic reforms such as universal background checks, protective orders with due process, the one-handgun-a-month restriction, mandated reporting for lost/stolen firearms and child access protection laws, among others.

“That was a great start to helping save lives,” she said.

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com