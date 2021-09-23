Preview: What Happened to Gabby Petito?

Associated Press

A Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election. During the meeting recorded surreptitiously last March, Supervisor Steve Chucri suggested two fellow Republican county supervisors opposed the review by Senate Republicans because they nearly lost their own 2020 races. “The fixation with the 2020 election results and aftermath have gotten out of control.”