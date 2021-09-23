Preview: What Happened to Gabby Petito?

"48 Hours goes inside the disappearance of Gabby Petito and the hunt for Brian Laundrie. CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports Saturday, September 25 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories