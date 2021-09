Reuters Videos

A Taliban commander, Mawlawi Athnain, told Afghanistan's Tolo News that American forces destroyed every piece of equipment that could have been used.Another Taliban fighter, named Mossab, said he was captured at one point during the war and taken there for almost eight nights. He said the Americans were "doing terrible things" at the camp.It's believed Afghan forces and American intelligence officers worked at the CIA camp, Tolo reported.Footage shows wrecked vehicles, charred cargo containers, and what appears to be artillery shells littering the ground.