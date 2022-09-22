Preview: Wynonna Judd's first interview since her mother's death

Good Morning America

Lady Gaga's Haus Lab dropped a new foundation earlier this month, and makeup lovers are already raving about the product. The Triclone Skin Tech Foundation has been popping up all over TikTok with creators such as Audrey Hsu calling it "the future of foundation." Labeling the foundation her "new favorite," and praising its ability to cover up acne and eczema scarring, Hsu shared a full review trying on the makeup that's since garnered the attention of more than 727,000 people, with Lady Gaga herself commenting, "I know this sounds crazy but this made me so emotional -- you deserve a product that is good for your skin and we wanted to give you that I'm so happy."