How a previous “48 Hours” story could help prosecutors in a recent murder case

Sydney Sweeney’s star is on a meteoric rise. In the last few years, the Euphoria star has had a string of successful projects — including Everything Sucks!, The Voyeurs, and HBO’s hit The White Lotus. She’s even won the hearts of fans with her viral TikTok videos showcasing her auto-mechanic skills — not to mention the fact that Euphoria fans have set social media ablaze with memorable memes and supportive messages. But in a new interview for British GQ, the actress revealed that despite her bustling success, some Hollywood casting directors didn't know what to do with her when she first started.