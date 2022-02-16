How a previous “48 Hours” story could help prosecutors in a recent murder case
- Amie HarwickAmerican therapist and writer (1981-2020)
- Drew CareyAmerican actor
We’re learning how a murder shown in a “48 Hours” episode from 2015 could help police in the death of Amie Harwick, a therapist who at one time was engaged to Drew Carey, host of “The Price Is Right” on CBS. Vlad Duthiers spoke with “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty about this development.