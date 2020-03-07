Previous coronavirus daily briefing updates, March 5

China CDC released a report online on Feb. 17 that overall found 2.3% of confirmed cases died. However, the fatality rate was 14.8% in people 80 or older, likely reflecting the presence of other diseases, a weaker immune system, or simply worse overall health. By contrast, the fatality rate was 1.3% in people in their 50s, 0.4% in people in their 40s, and 0.2% in people 10 to 39.

Masked tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Here are the latest updated numbers on COVID-19, according to statistics provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:

• Total confirmed cases: 98,041

• Total deaths: 3,349

• Total recovered: 53,827

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the first three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maryland on Thursday, The Baltimore Sun reports.

The cases were confirmed to be a married couple in their 70s and an additional person in their 50s, all in Montgomery County, according to The Washington Post.

"The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition," Hogan said in a statement. "We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates."

With Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival five weeks away and a state of emergency just recently declared in California, Riverside County's public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser has not yet instructed the cancellation of music festivals due to the coronavirus, The Desert Sun reports.

Kaiser said risk is higher with international travelers, and advised event organizers keep their audience in mind when determining whether to cancel their event. The Desert Sun reports that Coachella attracts "tens of thousands" of people each spring for the festival.

As a safety measure, Kaiser said in a press briefing, "If they're going to be screening at the door, they shouldn't have the event."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been discovered in the state. The governor will be holding a press conference on the update, which will be streaming over Facebook.

Officials in Santa Clara County, California, have also announced six more cases of COVID-19. Officials have said that large events may need to be canceled where attendees are within arm's length of each other, such as San Jose Sharks games.

Here are the latest updated numbers on COVID-19, according to statistics provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:

• Total confirmed cases: 97,885

• Total deaths: 3,348

• Total recovered: 53,786

An employee of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire attended a mixer event at a crowded venue after being told to avoid contact with others due to possible coronavirus signs, according to the New York Times. He was later confirmed as the first case in the state.

A second case was confirmed shortly after with a person who was a "close-contact" to the first case. The New York Times reports that the incident has raised concerns over suspected patients who disregard instructions to self-quarantine.

The employee has since been ordered by the New Hampshire Health Commissioner to isolate himself in his home and is "complying now," according to Jake Leon, communications director for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The Associated Press reports that there are now 17 times more new cases of the coronavirus outside of China than inside it. This means the spread in China has slowed down, while the remainder of the world is watching the spread of the virus speed up.

The World Health Organization is issuing warnings to the rest of the world.

"This is not a drill. ... This is a time for pulling out all the stops," a World Health Organization top official said. "Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans."

A day after a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles County as six cases of coronavirus were discovered, four additional cases have been confirmed in the county, according to a report released by the L.A. Department of Public Health Thursday.