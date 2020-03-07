Previous coronavirus daily briefing updates, March 5

China CDC released a report online on Feb. 17 that overall found 2.3% of confirmed cases died. However, the fatality rate was 14.8% in people 80 or older, likely reflecting the presence of other diseases, a weaker immune system, or simply worse overall health. By contrast, the fatality rate was 1.3% in people in their 50s, 0.4% in people in their 40s, and 0.2% in people 10 to 39.
Masked tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Here are the latest updated numbers on COVID-19, according to statistics provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
• Total confirmed cases: 98,041
• Total deaths: 3,349
• Total recovered: 53,827
Governor Larry Hogan announced that the first three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maryland on Thursday, The Baltimore Sun reports.
The cases were confirmed to be a married couple in their 70s and an additional person in their 50s, all in Montgomery County, according to The Washington Post.
"The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition," Hogan said in a statement. "We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates."
With Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival five weeks away and a state of emergency just recently declared in California, Riverside County's public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser has not yet instructed the cancellation of music festivals due to the coronavirus, The Desert Sun reports.
Kaiser said risk is higher with international travelers, and advised event organizers keep their audience in mind when determining whether to cancel their event. The Desert Sun reports that Coachella attracts "tens of thousands" of people each spring for the festival.
As a safety measure, Kaiser said in a press briefing, "If they're going to be screening at the door, they shouldn't have the event."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been discovered in the state. The governor will be holding a press conference on the update, which will be streaming over Facebook.
Officials in Santa Clara County, California, have also announced six more cases of COVID-19. Officials have said that large events may need to be canceled where attendees are within arm's length of each other, such as San Jose Sharks games.
• Total confirmed cases: 97,885
• Total deaths: 3,348
• Total recovered: 53,786
An employee of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire attended a mixer event at a crowded venue after being told to avoid contact with others due to possible coronavirus signs, according to the New York Times. He was later confirmed as the first case in the state.
A second case was confirmed shortly after with a person who was a "close-contact" to the first case. The New York Times reports that the incident has raised concerns over suspected patients who disregard instructions to self-quarantine.
The employee has since been ordered by the New Hampshire Health Commissioner to isolate himself in his home and is "complying now," according to Jake Leon, communications director for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The Associated Press reports that there are now 17 times more new cases of the coronavirus outside of China than inside it. This means the spread in China has slowed down, while the remainder of the world is watching the spread of the virus speed up.
The World Health Organization is issuing warnings to the rest of the world.
"This is not a drill. ... This is a time for pulling out all the stops," a World Health Organization top official said. "Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans."
A day after a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles County as six cases of coronavirus were discovered, four additional cases have been confirmed in the county, according to a report released by the L.A. Department of Public Health Thursday.
• Total confirmed cases: 97,879
• Total deaths: 3,347
• Total recovered: 53,786
As coronavirus concerns grow, many universities across the United States have announced the cancellation of some or all university-sponsored or course-related international travel for spring break and the remainder of the semester.
Some universities that have made cancellations or ended study abroad trips include University of Southern California, University of Massachusetts, Penn State University, Ohio State University and Northwestern University. However, many more universities have canceled international trips, and students should check with their own university for updates.
In addition, some high schools, including Milton High School in Milton, Massachusetts, have had international spring break trips canceled. Milton High School families received a travel voucher for a future trip through EF Educational Tours instead of a refund, according to Boston 25 News.
March Madness starts in exactly two weeks and there's been talk of games being played in empty arenas, The Associated Press reported. The NCAA has formed a coronavirus advisory panel consisting of leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts.
"The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner," said Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer. "Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline said the organization was in daily contact with the CDC.
The National College Players Association urged the NCAA in a statement on Feb. 29 that its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes. This includes potentially holding the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans in the arenas. "In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present," the NCPA said. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to 177 on Thursday.
All primary schools were ordered to be closed in the Indian capital of New Delhi. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday and said it was a "precautionary measure."
In Iran, which has the fourth-highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases, schools and universities were also closed, according to The New York Times, citing Iranian state media. Concerts, sporting events and other large gatherings have been canceled.
The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tennessee and Nevada. Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said results from tests conducted Wednesday came back positive and have been sent to the CDC. The patient is an adult male from middle Tennessee with a recent history of out-of-state travel. He is isolated at home with mild symptoms.
Piercey said the man resides in Williamson County, which encompasses an area just south of Nashville.
Nevada had previously listed 14 cases where test results came back negative for the virus. According to the Nevada Independent, details about the patient's condition were expected to be released during a press conference Thursday morning,
Companies around Seattle started to close, send people home, or make changes to policies for the first time after employees started to test positive for COVID-19.
- Facebook told employees in Seattle to work from home for the rest of the month after a contractor tested positive at their Stadium East office.
- Amazon ordered all employees in Seattle to do the same after an employee tested positive.
- Microsoft told employees in Washington and Bay Area to work from home until March 25.
- Starbucks announced it would stop accepting personal coffee cups in all U.S. and Canada stores.
The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in South Africa. According to Dr. Zweli Mkhize, the country's health minister, the patient is a 38-year-old man who recently traveled to Italy with his wife. The man reportedly had symptoms of fever, headache and sore throat and has remained in isolation since March 3.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that there are two new cases of COVID-19 in the city. One patient is a man in his 40s, and the other new patient is a woman in her 80s. Both are hospitalized in intensive care. Neither patient has traveled recently indicating that these two cases were the latest signs that the virus was spreading in the community.
"We are going to see more cases like this as community transmission becomes more common. We want New Yorkers to be prepared and vigilant, not alarmed," de Blasio said. The total number of cases in New York state is now 13.
As concerns mount about COVID-19, along with confirmed cases in the U.S. (now 159), there's a sharper focus on whether or not to cancel events that draw large crowds. According to a report by The Miami Herald, the annual Ultra Music Festival scheduled for March 20-22 will be canceled this year after city officials urged organizers to call off the event. The festival is a large dance music event that draws fans from around the world. According to AccuWeather's long-range forecast, the weather for that weekend looks to be pleasant, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.
A cruise ship is being held offshore near San Francisco due to COVID-19 fears. The Grand Princess is the same ship that carried an elderly passenger on a voyage last month who has since died of COVID-19. The Coast Guard is set to fly testing kits out to the ship on Thursday and the boat won't be allowed to dock until testing is complete, ABC News reported. Several passengers on board have been complaining of flu-like symptoms.
Here are the latest updated numbers on COVID-19, according to statistics provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
• Total confirmed cases: 95,748 (up from 93,455 on Wednesday)
• Total deaths: 3,286 (up from 3,198 on Wednesday)
• Total recovered: 53,423 (up from 50,743 on Wednesday)
Additional reporting by Lauren Fox and Maria Antonieta Valery Gil
