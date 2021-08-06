Previously convicted rapist in custody for alleged rape in downtown Frederick

Aug. 6—A Walkersville man brought back to Frederick County from Nashville is being held without bail for allegedly pulling a stranger into a downtown Frederick alley and raping her July 4.

Norris Bernard Ellis, 57, is charged with first-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault, online court records show. Ellis waived his bail review Thursday afternoon, and District Court Judge O. John Cejka Jr. ordered him to continue to be held. A public defender represented him for the hearing, but an attorney had yet to be appointed to the case Thursday.

Online court records show Ellis was found guilty in 1983 of second-degree rape, kidnapping and robbery in Frederick County. It was unclear Thursday if and how much time Ellis served for the offenses, though charging documents show he was at least assigned to parole and probation.

The Frederick Police Department responded July 4 around 5 a.m. to the area of East South Street for a report of a rape that occurred earlier. The woman told police she started walking downtown around 1:30 a.m. When she got to South Carroll Street, an unknown man grabbed her by the throat, from behind, pulled her into an alley and raped her, charging documents read.

The man allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she screamed. She tried to get away and kicked him, but he punched her in the face repeatedly and slammed her head into the concrete, police wrote. Afterward, police say, he walked away heading north on South Carroll Street.

The victim was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an exam and treatment of injuries, police wrote in charging documents.

Police took down a description of the man and reviewed surveillance footage from the area. On July 7, a detective at a business on North McCain Drive spotted a man who resembled the description of the suspect. Police reportedly watched the man get into a vehicle and traced the registration to Ellis, charging documents state.

DNA results came back July 19 with a match for Ellis, and he was arrested without incident July 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police.

Police say stranger rape is not common in the city.

"A stranger rape such as this case is exceedingly rare in Frederick, and we are fortunate the work of our detectives made it possible to bring this investigation to a quick end," Lt. Andrew Alcorn said in a social media post shared by FPD Thursday.

Alcorn said the victim is in the department's thoughts, and police are hopeful adjudication "can help bring a sense of justice and comfort."

For resources regarding sexual assault and trauma, the Frederick Police Department encourages residents to reach out to Heartly House, which provides domestic violence support. Engagement and Prevention Manager Jenn Tousey can be reached at jtousey@heartlyhouse.org.

