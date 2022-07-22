Previously-unseen video shows Trump rehearsing speech after Jan. 6 riot

Reuters

Donald Trump refused to admit in a speech the day after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the 2020 election was over and that he had lost, according to new video shown on Thursday by the House committee investigating the attack. "I don't want to say the election is over," Trump said in footage recorded as he rehearsed a Jan. 7, 2021, speech that White House staff wrote in the hope of encouraging calm after a mob of the then-president's supporters launched the deadly attack intended to overturn his election defeat. The previously unseen footage was broadcast during Thursday's hearing of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.