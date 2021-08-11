Prew jury may be asked about Nassar scandal

Aug. 11—MARBLEHEAD — Potential jurors for the trial of a private hockey coach accused of sexually abusing multiple young boys in Marblehead and Peabody may be asked about their thoughts on the trial of former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar when jury selection gets underway next week.

Christopher Prew, 34, who was hired by several North Shore families to teach the sport to young boys, was first charged in 2018 after one boy disclosed that Prew had been sexually abusing him while the two were alone together.

Soon thereafter, multiple other boys came forward to disclose they had also been abused. He's charged with raping one boy and indecently assaulting that boy and six others (an eighth boy's parents have recently decided not to go forward with the case, and a ninth boy's allegations are still pending in Middlesex County and Vermont).

Prew was present in Salem Superior Court Tuesday for a final pretrial conference in the case, where Judge James Lang discussed both the logistics of trying a case in the era of COVID-19 and requests from Prew's lawyer to have jurors fill out a lengthy questionnaire or in the alternative answer multiple questions from the judge.

Among those questions was one about the feelings of potential jurors concerning the Nassar case, which has returned to the headlines during the Tokyo Olympics.

Lang at first said he would not ask the question, calling the Nassar matter "a highly inflammatory and extraneous case that has no bearing on this case."

"This is not some obscure story," Prew's lawyer, Kelli Porges, argued to Lang. "This has been saturated for years in the press." Jurors, she said, "could start making parallels" between the cases. "I need to know that," Porges argued.

"I may reconsider," Lang told Porges, saying she had given him "food for thought."

But other questions the defense lawyer asked for might not be raised with the jury pool, including one in which she wanted to know the specific newspapers, online news sites and television news shows potential jurors read and watch.

Story continues

Lang said he would ask, as judges typically do, whether the potential jurors have read or watched about the case, but told Porges that judges have been advised by the state Supreme Judicial Court that broad questions about their media consumption habits are not recommended.

The prosecutor, Kate MacDougall, asked the judge for guidance on several logistical issues, including how to accommodate some of the parents who must also testify as witnesses, and whether they would be exempt from a standard rule that witnesses cannot sit in on other witness testimony — including that of their own children.

Porges, meanwhile, asked the judge to authorize her to check for criminal records of all of the witnesses — including six of the boys, some of whom are now teenagers. Lang granted the request.

Jury selection is expected to take several days next week, with testimony getting underway on Aug. 23. MacDougall asked for the slight delay in the start of testimony to give one of the victims and his parents, who live in Canada, time to get into the United States.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.