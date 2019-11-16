What Is Price Action Trading and How Do You Do It?

In stock trading, there are several buying and selling strategies to choose from. Price action trading is one of them. Rather than relying on technical analysis or fundamental analysis, price action trading simplifies tracking and acting on stock trends. If you think it could help build your portfolio, here’s what you need to know.

Price Action Trading Defined

In short, price action trading makes real-time trade decisions based on a stock’s price movement. Rather than studying historical performance, investors examine the most recent price changes. Further, they use it as a guide to which stocks to buy and sell and when to execute trades.

The idea is fairly simple. If you’re studying a stock and its price increases, that’s a signal that people are buying it. However, if the price goes down, that suggests that people are selling or that it’s losing momentum.

When a stock you’re watching rises in price, you’d then decide how likely that trend is to continue. The goal is to choose an entry and exit point for a stock that would allow you to maximize profits when buying and selling.

This is different from technical analysis, which relies on a specific rules for making trading decisions. With technical analysis, you’re monitoring not only price movements but other factors. Those include trading volumes and past market activity.

Price action traders zero in on price but they’re not rule-bound. A trader to decides if a stock can sustain rising prices. As a result, they determine whether to buy or sell.

Price Action Trading Strategies

There are specific tactics investors can use to fuel returns. They involve identifying pricing trends, then taking action on those trends trend.

For example, there are three main trends an investor may look for:

Bullish stock price movements, meaning the price is increasing.

Bearish stock price movements, meaning the price is going down.

Stock prices that remain flat.

Investors can also use what’s known as a candlestick chart to gauge pricing. This reflects a stocks price movements over time in a way that can be easier to read than a bar or line graph. It shows investors the difference between a stock’s open and close price on a given day, as well as any movements above or below the closing and opening prices. This type of charting can make it easier to spot patterns in pricing over a set period of time.

Price Action Trading in Action

An investor might be looking for a breakout movement that brings stock prices above a certain range. If the breakout is accompanied by an uptick in trading volume, it may suggest a sustainable stock price. An investor could then decide whether to go long in the stock or cover short positions. Breakouts can also move the opposite way, with prices dipping below a certain range. In that case, an investor might take a short position to see which way the stock will move.

Price action traders can also study swings in price movements to make trading decisions. For example, if a stock appears to be swinging up or down, you might study the most recent pricing swings to determine if there’s a pattern. If there is, you could use that to decide when to buy or sell to capitalize on which direction the swing is headed.

Upside of Price Action Trading

Arguably the biggest advantage price action trading is minimal research. Traditional technical analysis and fundamental analysis require you to do some digging when making investment decisions. Each analysis has rules for screening stocks and choosing entry or exit points.

Price action trading isn’t like that. You’re just focusing on price movement. Also, you have more flexibility in deciding whether or not to buy or sell. Since trading decisions happen in real time, you don’t wait for a trailing indicator to update a stock’s price. This might appeal to investors who want a streamlined trading system, but don’t want to guess about trades.

Downside of Price Action Trading

Price action trading requires you to be more hands-on than other trading strategies. A buy-and-hold investor, for example, could purchase 1,000 shares of a stock and let them sit. Their goal is to accumulate value over the long-term. With price action trading, however, returns are delivered on a short- to medium-term basis. So you have to stay involved and connected with your portfolio.