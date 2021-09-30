The Price of Bacon Is at an All-Time High—Here's Why

NextShark

Singapore socialite Jamie Chua revealed a low point in her life during a recent interview on the “Pass the Power with Paige Parker” podcast. Divorce woes: In the Sept. 20 episode titled “Beyond the Birkins,” the 47-year-old mother of two touched upon the struggles she experienced during her high-profile divorce battle with her multi-millionaire former husband, Indonesian tycoon Nurdian Cuaca, in 2010. When asked by host Paige Parker if she's ever sold any of her Hermès bags, Chua confessed she was forced to sell Birkin bags from her collection so she would have money to feed her children.