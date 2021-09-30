The Price of Bacon Is at an All-Time High—Here's Why
The cost has jumped a record-breaking 28 percent in just the last year alone.
The cost has jumped a record-breaking 28 percent in just the last year alone.
Singapore socialite Jamie Chua revealed a low point in her life during a recent interview on the “Pass the Power with Paige Parker” podcast. Divorce woes: In the Sept. 20 episode titled “Beyond the Birkins,” the 47-year-old mother of two touched upon the struggles she experienced during her high-profile divorce battle with her multi-millionaire former husband, Indonesian tycoon Nurdian Cuaca, in 2010. When asked by host Paige Parker if she's ever sold any of her Hermès bags, Chua confessed she was forced to sell Birkin bags from her collection so she would have money to feed her children.
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after launching her eponymous swim line on Sept. 17.
After four years as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Jim “Bones” Mackay will transition back to his original career.
Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
The actress broke out a pair of her tallest heels to date.
This time, she conquered the corset trend.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
"I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham reportedly wrote. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."
According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.
Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.
With Kyrie Irving's vaccination status remaining uncertain, should the Nets try to trade him?
GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to
A new book by Trump's former press secretary said Putin tried to distract Trump at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”
Actor also voiced Deathstroke in 2014's "Nightwing" miniseries
Facebook/Find Robert LoweryA search-and-rescue team in Wyoming has credited the intense coverage of the Gabby Petito case with helping to bring the search for another missing person to an end.Robert Lowery, a 46-year-old dad of two, was last spotted on Aug. 20 holding a black duffel bag and a tent in Bridger-Teton National Forest—the same location where Petito’s remains were discovered earlier this month. Teton County Search and Rescue confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Low
This helps explain Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl
Multiple women have accused Lewandowski, who runs a Trump political action committee, of sexual misconduct.
It was a big night out for the royal family as Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the premiere of the James Bond film, No Time To Die. While everyone looked fabulous in their formal-wear finest, it was Kate, who stole the show on the red carpet. She […]