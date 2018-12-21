This Price Chart Indicates Bitcoin’s Bulls Are Back in Business

Bitcoin (BTC) is looking increasingly bullish on a key technical chart following its strong move above $4,000.

The leading cryptocurrency by market value first teased bullish reversal on Dec. 17 with the creation of an âoutside reversalâ candle on the widely followed 3-day chart. The early indicator of a bearish-to-bullish trend change, however, needed confirmation in the form of a positive follow-through.

Alongside BTC’s $600 rally, the cryptocurrency closed above $4,000 yesterday confirming the bullish reversal on the 3-day chart.

BTC, therefore, could rise to next major resistance of $4,400 in the near-term.

As of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at $4,000 on Bitstamp, largely unchanged on a 24-hour basis.

3-day chart

Confirmation of the bearish-to-bullish trend change can be seen on the 3-day chart above,Â where the last candle has endedÂ well above $3,590 â the high of Monday’s outside reversal candle.

Adding credence to that positive trend change is BTC’s move above the 10-candle exponential moving average (EMA) yesterday.

Further, the relative strength index (RSI) has jumped into undersold territory, validating a bullish divergence created on Dec. 15.

Daily chart

On the daily chart, BTC created a âgravestone dojiâ candle on Wednesday â widely considered an early sign of bearish reversal. The recovery rally from 15-month lows near $3,100 would likely have ended had BTC closed yesterday below $3,642 (Wednesdayâs low).

The cryptocurrency, however, closed well above $3,924 (high of gravestone doji), reinforcing the bullish view put forward by Tuesday’s convincing close above $3,633.

Other technical studies are also biased toward the bulls. For instance, the 5- and 10-day EMAs are trending north and the 14-day RSI is holding well above 50.00.

View

A bullish reversal is confirmed on the three-day chart.

BTC could extend the ongoing rally to $4,400 in the next few days.

A daily close below $3,633 would abort the bullish setup, although the probability of a bearish close happening in the near term is low.

Disclosure:Â The author holds no cryptocurrency assetsÂ at the time of writing.

BitcoinÂ imageÂ via Shutterstock; charts byÂ Trading View

