Price Chopper/Market 32 To Distribute N95 Masks

SOUTHINGTON, CT — Officials from Price Chopper/Market 32 Monday said their stores will be participating in the federal government's free N-95 mask distribution program.

The program us a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccination program.

Based on Price Chopper/Market 32's 131-store delivery schedule in the region, the masks will be available at "manned tables" set up either in the center of the stores or the pharmacy beginning "Tuesday or Wednesday."

Per federal guidelines, customer's are eligibly to receive receive up to three N-95 masks.

The non-surgical N95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say "offer the highest level of protection" against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, the country’s cache of medical-equipment supplies.



"Price Chopper/Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners and communities, since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. In addition to keeping our doors open and working tirelessly to ensure the continued flow of product onto our shelves, we’ve deployed countless health and safety protocols, provided customers thousands of masks at our expense, and administered COVID tests and vaccines," said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president. "We are here for our communities to do our part to keep everyone safe."

Connecticut PriceChopper stores include locations in:

Southington

Putnan

Danbury

Windsor

Storrs

Newington

Middletown

Bristol

Market 32 locations include:

Torrington

Oxford





This article originally appeared on the Southington Patch