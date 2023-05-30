Price controls produce empty shelves – it’s simple economics

empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London.

What has become of our politics that the Government’s first response to an inflationary shock is to reach for the tried and failed solution of price controls?

Small wonder the Tories are struggling in the polls. You might expect this kind of nonsense from Labour, but from a supposedly free market party? The leadership cannot even get the basics right.

We road tested price controls in the 1970s, also under a Conservative Government when Ted Heath established the Price Commission; they didn’t work then, and they won’t work today.

For now, the Government is admittedly looking only at the idea of “voluntary” controls. But it has notably not ruled out eventual compulsion. Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, told the BBC that the Government is “working constructively” with supermarkets on the idea of a voluntary cap on some essentials.

Constructively? Pull the other one. The talks must be about as constructive as a wrecking ball, because I’ve yet to find a supermarket boss with anything but harsh words to say about them.

“We economists don’t know much,” said the free market economist Milton Friedman, “but we do know how to create a shortage. If you want to create a shortage of tomatoes, for example, just pass a law that retailers can’t sell tomatoes for more than two cents per pound. Instantly you’ll have a tomato shortage. It’s the same with oil or gas.”

Simple economics; if governments try to control prices, you end up with empty shelves, and a thriving black market where prices are twice as high as otherwise.

Yet ever more beholden to high-profile “consumer champions” such as Martin Lewis, ministers seem entirely to have forgotten the laissez-faire principles that are supposed to guide their party, and in their desperation appear willing to reach for almost any half-baked idea that might temporarily appease an increasingly hostile electorate.

To be fair on Mr Lewis, I’m not sure he’s ever argued for overt controls on the price of food, but he has helped establish a political climate in which the knee-jerk response to almost any predicament is to demand some kind of costly government intervention.

The intention is worthy enough: high food prices unduly punish lower income earners, who spend disproportionately more of their budgets on necessities. Leave such issues unaddressed, and pretty soon you’ll see a pitchfork-wielding mob descend on Downing Street.

But forcing retailers to sell at less than cost will in time only lead to further erosion in supply, and therefore make the underlying inflationary problem worse.

We don’t actually need to go back to the 1970s to see just how destructive such policies can be. Nor even do we need to look at more recent examples of price controls in other countries. Citizens have, for instance, been utterly impoverished by government instruction of this sort in Venezuela.

No, we have quite a good example of the perverse effects of price controls on our own doorstep – Theresa May’s energy price cap regime, introduced in response to a similar plan from the Labour opposition. This has been little short of disastrous, compounding the failings of an already deeply flawed energy market.

True, the cap partially and temporarily shielded consumers from the full consequences of surging energy costs on the way up, but it has also embedded those high prices for longer than elsewhere on the way down, such that bills are not falling back as rapidly as we see on the Continent and in America.

This in turn is helping to generate second round inflationary effects in rising wages, with households pricing their pay demands off the cap rather than declining wholesale prices.

Where price controls have been introduced on the Continent, we are already beginning to see destructive consequences.

In Hungary, major retailers have started rationing certain products in response to price caps on essentials, where they are being forced to sell at a loss and therefore have a powerful incentive not to sell at all.

Hungary’s central bank governor, György Matolcsy, has said; “You can’t win this battle with old tools. Price caps and all similar ideas already proved ineffectual during socialism.”

No doubt there are instances of price gouging in the UK market. And it is of course absolutely right that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) should investigate allegations of cartel-like behaviour among major retailers, and punish them accordingly if there is any sign of it.

Yet so far, compelling evidence has been thin on the ground. Relative to GDP, corporate profits are static, and may be actually declining in real terms.

What about Brexit? Has that played some part? A recent paper by the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, which has received a lot of publicity, suggests that it has.

But for Brexit, which imposed lots of non-tariff barriers to EU trade in food stuffs, food price inflation between the end of 2019, when Britain exited the single market, and March this year would have been 8 percentage points lower than the 25pc recorded, the paper claims.

If it were true, this would indeed be a remarkable finding, but it is actually based on fairly crude, and therefore suspect, analysis.

What the researchers did was to compare prices of products more exposed to imports from the EU with those which are not, and then extrapolate from there. Before Brexit, these prices had moved roughly in line with the less exposed variety, but after Brexit they succumbed to notably higher inflation.

How then to explain the fact that food price inflation in Germany in the year to March, at 21.2pc, was actually slightly higher than the UK? Admittedly, it fell somewhat in April to 16.8pc, while in the UK it remained stuck at 19.1pc.

Even so, it would suggest that Brexit is at most a marginal influence. Somewhat more important, I imagine, is the fact that the UK national minimum wage was raised by nearly 10pc last month.

Across the income spectrum, Lidl has just enacted a 7.5pc increase. What we are seeing is much more of a classic wage-price spiral than a Brexit effect.

Sadly, this kind of cost-push inflation is not going to be tamed by introducing price controls.

There are no magic wands when it comes to price stability; the cure lies in the hard yards of higher interest rates and rising joblessness, or bringing demand back into line with an economy whose supply has been badly damaged by the madnesses of lockdown.

Shamefully for the policymakers whose job it is to deliver price stability, it may require a recession to bring inflation sustainably back to target.

That the Government should even be considering price controls shows just how far it has drifted from the principles of liberal economics and sound money that are meant to be its meat and drink.

Once voted out of power in little more than a year’s time, the party needs to reflect long and hard on what went wrong in 13 years of squandered opportunity.

