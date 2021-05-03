What’s the price for decades of wrongful imprisonment? Ronnie Long sues NC city, cops

Ronnie Long on Monday filed his IOU to the City of Concord for the 44 years he spent in prison for a crime he says he did not commit.

Long, a Concord native, is not offering a hometown discount.

In a lawsuit filed in the Raleigh federal courts, Long is demanding that the city and a group of its former law enforcement officers pay for what his complaint describes as a corrupt investigation that led to Long’s 1976 rape conviction and an 80-year prison sentence.

Long, 65, was released in September after a federal appeals court, citing the improper investigation and trial, overturned his conviction. He was later pardoned by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Ronnie Long is a free man. ‘They will never, ever, ever lock me up again.’

Long’s new complaint, which had been expected, appears intent on settling old scores.

It accuses four former Concord police detectives — Walter Isenhour, David Taylor, George Vogler and Marshall Lee — of misrepresenting evidence to the jury to fabricate their case against Long, then withholding or destroying other evidence that might have proven Long’s innocence. Both Vogler and Lee are dead.

The 88-page complaint says the detectives “had a history of animus toward the Long family” and had hassled Ronnie Long in the past.

“Long’s convictions were not merely the result of mistake, negligence or incompetence. They were the direct result of the intentional and/or reckless misconduct of the Concord Police Department.” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit comes almost 45 years after Long’s arrest while the country still debates how police and the courts treat Black people and other minorities.

Lindsay Manson, Concord’s public affairs and project manager, did not immediately respond to an Observer email seeking comment.

Evidence withheld in rape case

Over decades of appeals and thousands of pages of court filings, the proof of police misconduct continue to drip out. Close to a dozen pieces of evidence tested by the State Bureau of Investigation — evidence that could have weakened the prosecution’s case — were never disclosed to Long’s attorneys or the jury, court documents show.

Story continues

As recently as 2015 — almost 30 years after the verdict and a decade after a judge ordered the state to turn over all its evidence — Long’s attorneys learned of 43 fingerprints police collected from the rape scene but never shared. None of the prints matched Long’s.

Semen samples taken from the victim also were never disclosed to the defense and later disappeared.

The case was rife with racial tensions. Long, then 20, was charged with raping a prominent white woman — the widow, now deceased, of an executive with Cannon Mills, by far Concord’s largest employer at the time.

At trial, Long was convicted by an all-white jury selected from a jury pool that had been tampered with by the Cabarrus County sheriff and his deputies, court records show. He faced the death penalty at the time of his arrest but was eventually sentenced to back-to-back 40 year sentences.

Ronnie Long: ‘Fair? What’s fair?’

Long was not available for comment Monday morning. But last month, after the state paid him $750,000 in reparations for his wrongful conviction, the 65-year-old bristled at the notion that he been adequately recompensed for the 43 years, 10 months and 27 days he spent behind bars.

“Ain’t no way in hell that you put me in the penitentiary and then tell me what I’m worth,” an angry Long told the Observer in a phone interview from his new home in Durham.

“Fair? What’s fair? Ask yourself that question when these people took away your 20s, your 30s, your 40s, your 50s and they started in on your 60s.”

North Carolina just paid Ronnie Long $750,000. ‘Hell no, I ain’t satisfied,’ he says.

Long’s time served is the third longest in U.S. history for an exonerated defendant. He was 20 when he was convicted. Long would have been 100 if he had served out his sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.